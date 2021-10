Anyone who has driven east into Ocean City on the Route 50 bridge after dark in recent months has undoubtedly seen them. Intense white lights permeating across the Sinepuxent Bay from the balconies of the eight-story Cambria Hotel, the newest lodging spot at the beach. Likened by some social media commenters as “garish,” “ridiculous,” and a source of distressing light pollution, not everyone is happy about the luminosity that, on a clear night, can be seen from as far away as Assateague Island.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO