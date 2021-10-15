Halloween Kills Ending Explained: Haddonfield Has Had It With The Boogeyman

I’m currently in the early stages of a Halloween movie marathon, inspired by this list of how to watch all 11 Michael Myers Halloween movies in order. In the pantheon of horror icons, I’m admittedly more of a Freddy guy than a Michael Myers guy, but I think we can all agree that both are better than Jason Voorhees (the Friday the 13th series is trash, amirite?). The Halloween series has had its ups and downs over the course of its 40+ year run, but I really appreciate what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride — yes, THAT Danny McBride — have done to invigorate the series. The Rob Zombie era was too brutal for my personal taste, and while 2018’s Halloween certainly doesn’t skimp when it comes to violence, there was something about the way it was able to reference the entire history of the franchise that managed to delightfully squeeze my mindgrapes. While it’s true that I haven’t seen Halloween Kills yet, I have full trust and faith in DGG and DMCB that they’re doing the franchise justice.

