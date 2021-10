It was the full USMNT experience, or at least as close as you can get to it and still have a happy ending. The United States men’s national team’s 2–1, come-from-behind win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying Wednesday was a roller coaster of emotions that nearly matched its pattern in the qualifying tournament as a whole. The game swung U.S. fans from dread to despair to awe to relief, all overlaid on top of a constant baseline hum of worry and undercut a nagging sense that things should be going better. It was fun. Sports are fun.

