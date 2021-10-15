CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets send Yegor Chinakhov down to Cleveland Monsters

Columbus Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jackets assigned right wing Yegor Chinakhov to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on Friday. Chinakhov, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was scratched from Thursday night's season opener against the Arizona Coyotes. Earlier this week, Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said Chinakhov would be sent...

wcbe.org

Blue Jackets Name Boone Jenner Team Captain

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named forward Boone Jenner the franchise's seventh captain. The 28-year old Jenner has spent his entire major league career with the team, playing 530 games, and has been an alternate captain since the 2015-16 season. Head coach Brad Larsen says Jenner was chosen for his "tremendous charactor and work ethic".
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Yegor Chinakhov Set To Make NHL Debut; Joonas Korpisalo Gets First Start Of The Season

It's been 378 days since the Blue Jackets drafted Yegor Chinakhov 21st overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, the pick shocked many across the hockey world. Then, Chinakhov won KHL Rookie of the Year, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets, and made the team out of training camp.
NHL
10TV

Blue Jackets place Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve on Thursday. Bemstrom suffered a left oblique strain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. The 22-year-old has registered 12 goals and 12 assists in 76 career games with Columbus...
NHL
NHL

Werenski ready to shoulder pressure, lead Blue Jackets

"My goal should be trying to be the best defenseman in the League," Werenski said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Chicago in September. "I think every year you go into a season with personal goals, team goals in mind but for me, at this point in my career, I'm 24, I've played five years, I've experienced the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs, I done all that and now I want to take my game to another level.
NHL
Brad Larsen
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign three players to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen to the Monsters. A 6’4”, 209 lb. right-shooting native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 25, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 68 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Stenlund posted 11-9-20 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 99 AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Stenlund supplied 21-24-45 with 40 penalty minutes and a -29 rating. Stenlund also registered 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping the club claim the 2016-17 SHL Championship.
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Investigation continues into death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

An investigation into the death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks remains unresolved three months after a police report was turned over to a prosecutor. Kivlenieks died July 4 after being struck in the chest by a fireworks mortar shell while attending a wedding at the offseason home of Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan. Novi Police conducted a preliminary investigation and concluded Kivlenieks’ death was a tragic accident.
NHL
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets set 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets made four moves prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster for the opening of the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. SEE THIS ROSTER IN ACTION ON OPENING NIGHT. The Blue Jackets...
NHL
#Blue Jackets#Cleveland Monsters#Arizona Coyotes#Khl#Avangard Omsk
Times-Leader

Blue Jackets score at will in 8-2 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Reacting to the Opening Night Roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets had some tough decisions to make. On Sunday afternoon, we got to see their decisions in action as they worked their way down to the mandated 23-man roster by Monday’s 5 P.M. eastern deadline. The Blue Jackets placed Kevin Stenlund, Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen on...
NHL
Lima News

Blue Jackets feeling upbeat to open season

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ season opener Thursday night ended after deadline. Head to LimaScores.com for a game report. The Blue Jackets’ training camp was focused on opportunity. They have new coaches, new strategic systems, new teammates filling a locker room with a new design, and now a new season will...
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets to host Arizona Thursday to begin 21st NHL season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night at Nationwide Arena to begin its 21st season in the National Hockey League. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season and the Blue Jackets are 27-28-6 all-time against Arizona. In the past 10 meetings between the clubs, Columbus is 8-2-0 after splitting a pair of games last season.
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL
Hockey
AHL
Sports
10TV

Blue Jackets to honor life of Matiss Kivlenieks at season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be honoring the memory of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks during the team’s season opener at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Kivlenieks died on July 4 after being hit by a mortar-style firework at the home of the club's goaltending coach in Michigan. A medical examiner later confirmed the 24-year-old died from chest trauma caused by the mortar blast.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets go with 'the ultimate leader' as team captain

To hear teammates, coaches tell it, Jenner was the obvious choice to wear the 'C'. In the end, the Blue Jackets were left with the easiest and most obvious of answers. When it came to replacing Nick Foligno as captain, head coach Brad Larsen said at the start of training camp that he would wait to name a permanent team leader until the time was right.
NHL
Vindy.com

Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Award Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 season is upon us, and at The Hockey Writers, we’ve assembled our Blue Jackets writers in the hopes of predicting one of the most unpredictable years in team history. There has been more roster turnover in the last year than ever before, with so many different x-factors. Among others, a new coach, a motivated goalie, a brand new blue line, and a fresh captain.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets score eight in Larsen's debut, defeat Coyotes in opener

Oliver Bjorkstrand sets up in front and tips home a Zach Werenski pass for a power-play goal, giving the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead in the 1st. It was the season opener for each team. "It was a special night," Larsen said. "It was a strange night in a lot...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Max Domi's tough break gives Yegor Chinakhov golden opportunity with Columbus Blue Jackets

DETROIT — A golden opportunity has arrived for Yegor Chinakhov. Chinakhov, 20, was scheduled to make his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Little Caesar’s Arena, drawing into the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings after another frustrating injury for Max Domi — who fractured a rib Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Birmingham Star

Rib fracture sends Blue Jackets' Max Domi to injured list

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will miss 2-4 weeks with a rib fracture that occurred Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. Despite the injury in the 2-1 victory, Domi eventually fed Patrik Laine for the game-winning goal in overtime. Domi, 26, has a goal and three assists in the first...
NHL
Ironton Tribune

Blue Jackets lose first game, 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was...
NHL

