Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem has starred in two movies together, and both of them are masterpieces. The two previously could be seen in the Best Picture winning No Country For Old Men, a flawless adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. And currently, the two have roles in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is playing in theaters as we speak (and deserves to be seen in IMAX, so go, now). But when I spoke to the men about their collaborations, they jokingly pointed out a trend in their collaborations which they will have to break when Dune: Part Two gets greenlit. The video above explains it.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO