Packers rule out CB Kevin King (shoulder) vs. Bears

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will be without two starting cornerbacks against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve, and Matt LaFleur ruled out Kevin King due to a shoulder injury on Friday.

King was injured last Sunday during the Packers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t practice all week and will now miss his third game of the season after missing two previous games (at 49ers, vs. Steelers) with a concussion.

LaFleur said Isaac Yiadom and Rasul Douglas will likely get snaps against the Bears, and Quinton Dunbar is available to be elevated from the practice squad. The Packers also have rookie corner Shemar Jean-Charles.

“We have a lot of different guys we can put out there,” LaFleur said. “We have plenty of options.”

Eric Stokes and Chandon Sullivan will likely play a majority of the snaps. Last week, Stokes followed around Ja’Marr Chase while Sullivan remained in the slot. Yiadom entered the game in place of King in the second half.

Help is finally arriving, too.

The Packers signed Douglas off the Cardinals practice squad after losing Alexander to a shoulder injury against the Steelers in Week 3. After two weeks of practice, Douglas is expected to make his Packers debut on Sunday.

“He’ll be ready to roll. Good chance you’ll see him this weekend,” LaFleur said.

The Packers and Bears kick off from Soldier Field at noon on Sunday. Official injury designations for the game will arrive later Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

