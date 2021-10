SARTELL — On Monday the Sartell City Council approved a 167-acre purchase agreement for land on the west side of the Mississippi River near the former Verso paper mill site. If the city closes on the deal with AIM Development LLC within 90 days, Sartell plans to exhume or close the former Verso landfill, plat the land and sell the property for future development to recoup purchase costs. The property will be held by the Sartell Economic Development Authority.

SARTELL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO