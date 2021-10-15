CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins vs. Jaguars 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8XJz_0cSZP3T100

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to London this weekend in full desperation mode. Sitting at 0-5 on the 2021 season and having lost all 20 games they’ve played since a Week 1 victory last season, they need to find some way to turn things around.

A matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins team could be the perfect opportunity to do so. Miami sits at 1-4 on the season, and it has lost every game since Week 1, including a 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

However, the Dolphins will get a boost this week, as Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to return from the broken ribs that landed him on the injured reserve. He has made the trip across the Atlantic, and he is set to start on Sunday morning.

But while Miami gets its quarterback back, both teams are dealing with injuries. Jags center Brandon Linder was placed on injured reserve this week, while linebacker Myles Jack didn’t make the trip to London with an oblique injury. Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. didn’t practice on Wednesday for personal reasons but returned to the field on Thursday and Friday. Starters Tyson Campbell and Roy Robertson-Harris are questionable and have been limited participants.

Miami also will be without two starters who surfaced on the injury report in cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver DeVante Parker, both of whom were ruled out on the final injury report. The absence of both could be huge as Howard’s would help the passing offense and Parker’s would help the Jags’ struggling secondary.

Against a Miami team that ranks 31st in total offense and 30th in total defense, this is as good an opportunity for a win as the Jaguars are going to get this year.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the game.

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Watch: CBS (national broadcast)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 228 for Jags, 386 for Dolphins)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Live Tv#Tv Channel#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#United Kingdom#Cbs#Sirius Xm Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy