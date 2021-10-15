Dolphins vs. Jaguars 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to London this weekend in full desperation mode. Sitting at 0-5 on the 2021 season and having lost all 20 games they’ve played since a Week 1 victory last season, they need to find some way to turn things around.

A matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins team could be the perfect opportunity to do so. Miami sits at 1-4 on the season, and it has lost every game since Week 1, including a 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

However, the Dolphins will get a boost this week, as Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to return from the broken ribs that landed him on the injured reserve. He has made the trip across the Atlantic, and he is set to start on Sunday morning.

But while Miami gets its quarterback back, both teams are dealing with injuries. Jags center Brandon Linder was placed on injured reserve this week, while linebacker Myles Jack didn’t make the trip to London with an oblique injury. Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. didn’t practice on Wednesday for personal reasons but returned to the field on Thursday and Friday. Starters Tyson Campbell and Roy Robertson-Harris are questionable and have been limited participants.

Miami also will be without two starters who surfaced on the injury report in cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver DeVante Parker, both of whom were ruled out on the final injury report. The absence of both could be huge as Howard’s would help the passing offense and Parker’s would help the Jags’ struggling secondary.

Against a Miami team that ranks 31st in total offense and 30th in total defense, this is as good an opportunity for a win as the Jaguars are going to get this year.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the game.

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Watch: CBS (national broadcast)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 228 for Jags, 386 for Dolphins)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)