Joaquin Niemann was as shocked as anyone after pulling off perhaps the PGA Tour's wildest birdie of the year

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we believe in the golf gods more than ever after what happened to a coworker in Las Vegas last week. I was happy for Chris Powers getting a chance to play in the CJ Cup pro-am. I truly was. But then he had to make a crack about how his score didn’t matter because he was “getting in 15 more holes than Myers did,” a reference to my one opportunity to play a pro-am that was cut way, way short by lightning. Well, not so fast, Chris! Lightning didn’t hit the desert, but a gas leak did, which cut the rounds of those teeing off in the afternoon to only nine holes. Seriously, what are the odds?! Anyway, CP did a nice job summarizing the experience, but he also cemented his status as the biggest mush on the planet. OK, OK, enough about us. Here’s what else has us talking.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO