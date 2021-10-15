CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

True Colors: London Frieze Week With Banksy, Dave Chappelle, and a Red-Hot Art Market

By Nate Freeman
Vanity Fair
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing I noticed when I walked into Frieze London on Wednesday was that something was off about the masks. Across hundreds of booths under that magnificent tent erected in Regent’s Park, collectors let their masks droop daintily from a single ear, or stuffed them in a side pocket, or...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vanity Fair

Steve Harvey’s New Look Is Inspired by Robert De Niro in Casino

There’s an image of Steve Harvey that’s been seared into my brain. In it, the Family Feud host appears to take a page out of the influencer handbook; he’s wearing a blue suede trucker jacket from Berluti and slim leather pants from Bottega Veneta, the entire ensemble a far cry from the standard suits Harvey’s was once synonymous with. He strikes a pose usually reserved for the fashion set, leaning against a wall, one leg crossed over the other, staring just out of the frame. Adding another layer of intrigue to the unusual scene is that he’s in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, framed by two frosted glass doors and a marble floor. And while he may not be locking eyes with the camera and smiling ear-to-ear (as we’re so used to him doing), something about Harvey’s expression seems to whisper, it’s ok to stare.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wallpaper*

Frieze Week 2021: fashion brands get involved

Art and fashion lovers rejoice! Frieze Week 2021 has a sartorial sway, with a host of brands, designers and retailers getting in the spirit of collaboration and celebration all over London. Here’s what to see and do. Fashion and art come together at Frieze Week 2021. Matchesfashion. The luxury retailer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cntraveller.com

5 essential things to see at Frieze London 2021

Frieze is back and it’s big, it’s bold and it’s busy. After its one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, London’s headline art fair has set up camp once again in Regent’s Park and, aside from timed entries and a charcoal wristband declaring each attendant ‘C-19 cleared’, it feels quite like the old days. Painting continues to dominate and everyone is still looking for somewhere to sit down (we suggest stopping by Folie’s restaurant and bar on your way around Masters when that fair fatigue hits). If you’re planning to make the trip (the fair runs until Sunday 18 October), here is a roundup of our top five essential things to see at Frieze.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Dave Chappelle
Wallpaper*

Frieze London 2021: the fair returns with high art, high tech and high spirits

Back in the dismal depths of 2020, it felt as though art fairs were on the brink of pandemic-induced extinction. The art world, like the rest of the world, turned into a virtual affair; viewing rooms were the status quo, and Zoom screens contained galleries, studios and our sole link to the creative community.
U.K.
ARTnews

Motorcycle or Artwork? Christo’s Wrapped Vespa Is Parked at Frieze London

The wrapped Arc de Triomphe, the final realization of a dream that artist Christo had for 60 years before his death last year at 84, is rightly being celebrated, but I’ve always preferred his wrapped vehicles. That Parisian monument isn’t going anywhere, whereas the vehicles might, if they weren’t smothered in cloth. There is something eerie, even uncanny, about their stilled motion and muffled motors. They give new meaning to the driver’s blind spot. Christo’s first wrapped vehicle seems to have been a Renault that he covered in 1961 for his first solo gallery show, at Galerie Haro Lauhus in Cologne....
VISUAL ART
theface.com

Looking for cool stuff at Frieze London? Check this out

After taking a well-deserved nap last year (pandemic, etc.), Frieze London is back this week with a whole host of events and arty stuff to have you feeling truly cultured. There’s NFTs, good food, exhibitions and fashion bits – and that’s before getting into the breadth of global artists taking over Regent’s Park for the event itself. So get involved, learn something new and surprise your mates at the pub with all your newfound knowledge, smarty pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Collecting#Art World#British Royal Family#Uk#New Yorker#Londoners#Belgian
The Guardian

Frieze, phones and avant garde fashion – the week in art

A retrospective of the Glasgow-born artist’s architectural paintings and forays into avant garde fashion. Seductive and strange gothic paintings by this gifted Georgian artist who died young in 1994. Modern Art Helmet Row, London, until 17 December. Martin Boyce. Telephones stuck eerily to abstract paintings haunt the Turner-winner’s latest delve...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Ahead of Frieze, Jay-Z Is Checking Out Art at the London Events

It usually takes the first VIP day of an art fair for the celebrity-spotting to begin, but it looks like one candidate showed up early this time. Just days ahead of the annual Frieze art fair, Jay-Z made the rounds at the much-anticipated London exhibitions last Thursday.  That night saw the rapper and music executive at two high-profile events, the first a performance by Brooklyn-based artist Torkwase Dyson at the new Mayfair location for international mega-gallery Pace, where the gallery’s performance curator Mark Beasley captured a photo of him watching raptly for an Instagram story. As it happens, Dyson’s uncle, Michael Eric Dyson, is...
MUSIC
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

$25.4 million shelled out for shredded Banksy art

LONDON — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost $25.4 million Thursday – a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. “Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby's in...
ENTERTAINMENT
juxtapoz.com

Highlights from Frieze London 2021, Part 1

GR Gallery Presents a "Happy Hour” and “Some Strange Speckle of Truth" As we saw with Armory and Art Basel over the last few months, the fair business is... back in business. I myself haven't attended a fair since Armory 2020, right as the world was set to shut down from COVID and a bit of anxiety coming into view. So a trip to London for Frieze 2021 here felt like a mini-breakthrough. And even with the vaccine and PCR protocols to get into the fair, it was, indeed, business as usual in terms of the art world showing itself to London, and here are some of the highlights.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Vogue

The Best Dressed At Frieze Week In London

After taking place virtually last year due to the pandemic, Frieze Art Fair is officially back in London for 2021. Considered the art world’s equivalent to fashion week, there are plenty of must-see exhibitions this year, from Loewe favourite Florian Krewer to US-based artist Wangari Mathenge’s installation. But it’s not just the artwork that we’ll be keeping an eye on, as the art set are known for their impeccable taste in fashion, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
International Business Times

Infographic: Banksy's Art Still Breaks The Bank

By purposefully shredding the print copy of his iconic Girl with Balloon stencil mural after it was auctioned off in October 2018, Banksy subverted the notion of the intangibility of a finished art project. This move by the notorious street artist didn't diminish the painting's value though. On Oct. 14 of this year, the half-shredded artwork now called Love is in the Bin sold for $25.4 million at a Sotheby's auction, a more than $20 million increase compared to the auction price of the original. As our chart shows, Love is in the Bin has officially become the most expensive Banksy artwork ever auctioned off.
VISUAL ART
artsy.net

What Sold at Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2021

On October 13th, Frieze threw open the doors to its tents in London’s Regent’s Park and ushered visitors into the Frieze London and Frieze Masters fairs, with booths from 276 galleries representing 39 countries. The annual showcase—highly anticipated after a virtual fair in 2020 due to COVID-19—reported strong sales, especially towards the beginning, with some booths selling out within hours of opening to VIPs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Parties In London On Day Of Netflix Walkout

In the weeks following Dave Chappelle's The Closer Netflix special, the controversy surrounding the stand-up comedian has spread like wildfire. In The Closer, Chappelle spoke about rapper DaBaby and how he was "cancelled" for going on a homophobic rant at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival. Chappelle explained the situation and essentially said that, in 2021's United States, you would be "cancelled" quicker for disparaging the LGBTQ+ community than you would for killing somebody, using DaBaby's shooting and killing of a man in Wal-Mart in 2018 as evidence.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Sharon Duncan-Brewster Channels a “Mythical Goddess” for London Premiere of Dune

Before you sink deep into a cushy movie theater seat for a showing of Dune, Sharon Duncan-Brewster wants you to know exactly what you’re getting into. “This is not your average sci-fi,” she told Vanity Fair before hitting the red carpet for the film’s London premiere on Monday. “It’s part of a story adapted from a highly revered book but I’d stress that whether they’ve read the book or not, they are about to be taken on a journey like no other and there is something in it for everyone.”
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Netflix and Dave Chappelle: Tomorrow’s Protest and Why It Matters

Employees at the streamer have planned a walkout to push back against the comedian’s transphobic special and the misguided corporate response to the controversy. I regret to inform you that, over at Netflix, the autoclown setting has been left in the “on” position. For the past couple of weeks, the...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy