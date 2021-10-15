True Colors: London Frieze Week With Banksy, Dave Chappelle, and a Red-Hot Art Market

There’s an image of Steve Harvey that’s been seared into my brain. In it, the Family Feud host appears to take a page out of the influencer handbook; he’s wearing a blue suede trucker jacket from Berluti and slim leather pants from Bottega Veneta, the entire ensemble a far cry from the standard suits Harvey’s was once synonymous with. He strikes a pose usually reserved for the fashion set, leaning against a wall, one leg crossed over the other, staring just out of the frame. Adding another layer of intrigue to the unusual scene is that he’s in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, framed by two frosted glass doors and a marble floor. And while he may not be locking eyes with the camera and smiling ear-to-ear (as we’re so used to him doing), something about Harvey’s expression seems to whisper, it’s ok to stare.

