CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Get Haunted With Nights of the Dead in EverQuest

mmorpg.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is coming to EverQuest with the return of the Nights of the Dead event, which starts today, October 15th. There are shadows and foul beasts in Norrath and you need to find out exactly what’s going on, so there will be some new adventures to go on and some returning...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Replay

Readers beware! You’re in for a scare! At least, that’s what we hope as we’re taking a week off from our Super Replay of Demon’s Souls to get into the Halloween spirit by playing Goosebumps: Dead of Night! Join us on Twitch at 2 p.m. Central as we revisit our childhoods with the most recent console game based on the live-action films based on the popular children’s horror books. Got all that?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Explore the haunted fan server of long-dead MMO HitFlesh

Whether long-dead or still running, private servers for MMOs are always a little bit cursed. Reverse engineering servers causes all manner of obscure issues, and small communities leave once-bustling cities feeling like ghost towns. But in the case of the (definitely real) cult-classic MMO HitFlesh, one fan-run revival seems to be haunted by more than just poor netcode.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EverQuest and more Daybreak MMOs roll out Halloween 2021

EverQuest is having a good week: First Daybreak announced the game’s next expansion, Terror of Luclin, and now it’s rolled out the annual Halloween event, Nights of the Dead. “As the nights become longer and more obscured, you might be starting to notice faint shrieks and howls off in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nights#Everquest#Wake The Dead#Norrath#The Pumpkin Bomb
southsoundmag.com

3 in A&E: Haunted Theatre, 'Dune,' and Night Market

Have ghoulish fun and celebrate Halloween with Tacoma City Ballet. Arrive in costume for the Haunted Theatre: Backstage Tour & Eerie Dances Oct. 22-24 and 29-31. Tacoma City Ballet will award their favorite Halloween costume prize to a member in the audience. Buy tickets online. Reading Prep for Dune. Cole...
TACOMA, WA
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Night at the Eagle Inn’ Trailer Haunts Its Guests [Video]

Bloody Disgusting has the trailer for Night at the Eagle Inn, the latest feature from Erik Bloomquist, who saw his Ten Minutes to Midnight premiere at last year’s Popcorn Frights. It will open on VOD platforms November 2, 2021, from 1091 Pictures. “Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on...
TV & VIDEOS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Get spooked at the Drive-Thru Haunted Trail

Looking for a family-friendly Covid-19 safe Halloween adventure? The Midnight Sun Council has teamed up with the Boy Scouts of America to make it happen. They are hosting the second annual Drive-Thru Haunted Trail, a spooky drive that is fun for children of all ages. Be on the lookout for monsters, ghouls and other shocks and surprises as you drive through the park and receive treats in celebration of Halloween.
FAIRBANKS, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Recipes
IGN

The Walking Dead Is Getting an Anthology Series, Tales of the Walking Dead

AMC has announced that The Walking Dead will be getting an anthology spin-off series called Tales of the Walking Dead that will tell one-hour standalone stories of new and established characters from the zombie-filled universe of The Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere in Summer 2022 on...
TV SERIES
b969fm.com

ARCH Fright Night haunted tours return for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Tickets are on sale for Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc.’s Fright Night Haunted Tours. Two tours will be offered on Oct. 16. The following was issued by ARCH:. For fans’ thrills and chills, ARCH is offering two different tours, each at multiple times. At...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Charlie INTEL

How to play Warzone night mode in The Haunting event

Warzone’s The Haunting event is back, bringing Halloween to Verdansk ’84. Last year, Warzone night mode became a fan-favorite mode, and it’s returned this year but with a catch. Many regard 2020’s The Haunting of Verdansk event as one of Warzone’s best updates. This introduced Zombies to the mode for...
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Benny Dead or Alive in Night Teeth?

Set in Los Angeles, ‘Night Teeth’ offers a thrill ride of horror and vampiric fun. The story follows Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), an economics student who convinces his older half-brother Jay (Raúl Castillo) to let him cover for him as a chauffeur for the night. Unbeknownst to him, an ambitious mid-tier vampire named Victor (Alfie Allen) has chosen that night to make his play and rise to the top of his world and assigned his paramour Zoe (Lucy Fry) and her friend Blaire (Debby Ryan) the task of eliminating most of the vampires that run the town. Victor hires Jay to drive the girls throughout the city, as the latter is the leader of the humans who know how to kill the vampires. However, instead of Jay, Benny shows up to pick up the girls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

In time for Halloween, a haunting ‘Girls’ Night (with Spirits)’ from the Welders

Something happens when you strip away the visual layer from the theatrical experience to reveal the essence of basic storytelling in audio. I was surprised by how realistic, immersive, and enjoyable the audio format can be. When all the design elements come together as what happens with Girls’ Night (with Spirits), it’s actually quite delightful. This second production from Welders 3.0, an audio play, or radio drama, is about a woman who believes that her home is being haunted.
MOVIES
mmorpg.com

Elyon Red Parrot Mount Giveaway!

Kakao Games has partnered with MMORPG.com to celebrate the release of Elyon in the West. As such we've been given 1000 keys for a Red Parrot Mount in Elyon for lucky readers to claim to put to use once the MMO releases on October 20th. Keys Remaining. Elyon has officially...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

EverQuest II: Visions of Vetrovia Expansion Coming in December, Preorders Open

Head to Vetrovia and try to make it through the dangers and creatures in the new mysterious lands in the coming EverQuest II expansion: Visions of Vetrovia, which is now confirmed to be out this December. The expansion is now available to preorder, and there's a lot more that has been revealed about just what you can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Revolver

Hear Poppy and HEALTH's Haunting Collab Song "Dead Flowers"

It's been a good year for both Poppy and HEALTH. The post-genre auteur dropped a ferocious EP and a catchy full-length, while the L.A. noise-makers have been checking off bucket list items by making songs with Nine Inch Nails and Chino Moreno. Now, the prolific pair have joined forces on...
MUSIC
mmorpg.com

It's Halloween in SoulWorker, With Mazes, Spooky Costumes and Loot

Halloween is starting up today in SoulWorker, with the anime MMORPG starting the festivities with several events, costumes, and Halloween loot. Start and complete the Moonlight Party maze, which is open to characters of level 30 and above. Fight through the maze, don't get lost, and make your way to the final boss, the Halloween Pumpkin Witch. If you defeat her, you get Halloween Costume Coins and Candy Baskets as your reward.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Live People of the Dragon Style With This New Conan Exiles DLC

Funcom has released a new DLC, People of the Dragon Pack for Conan Exiles on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. The new cosmetic DLC comes alongside a new update, update 2.6, which allows for building flexibility, balance updates, and bug fixes. The centerpiece of what’s changed with the new update concerns,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy