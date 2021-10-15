Get Haunted With Nights of the Dead in EverQuest

Set in Los Angeles, ‘Night Teeth’ offers a thrill ride of horror and vampiric fun. The story follows Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), an economics student who convinces his older half-brother Jay (Raúl Castillo) to let him cover for him as a chauffeur for the night. Unbeknownst to him, an ambitious mid-tier vampire named Victor (Alfie Allen) has chosen that night to make his play and rise to the top of his world and assigned his paramour Zoe (Lucy Fry) and her friend Blaire (Debby Ryan) the task of eliminating most of the vampires that run the town. Victor hires Jay to drive the girls throughout the city, as the latter is the leader of the humans who know how to kill the vampires. However, instead of Jay, Benny shows up to pick up the girls.

