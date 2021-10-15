CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Friday’s with The Film Yap

Fox 59
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Our friend Christopher Lloyd from The Film Yap is back to tell us everything we need to know about what movies to check out this weekend!. The Last Duel — Ridley Scott’s medieval...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
sanjuanjournal.com

Free programs and short films at Friday Harbor Film Festival

Submitted by Friday Harbor Film Festival. Friday Harbor Film Festival opens with a FREE Opening Broadcast Honoring Filmmakers on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. This special livestream event celebrates all filmmakers showing their work at the festival. The evening will begin with an introduction of the filmmakers, followed by a video highlighting all the films scheduled during both the Livestream and On-Demand Festivals. The Local Hero Award will be presented to Verne Howard, Friday Harbor businessman and philanthropist.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Citizen Online

'Friday the 13th' film to make NY premiere at Cayuga County theater

Just in time for Halloween, a new film inspired by the "Friday the 13th" series will make its New York state premiere in the Auburn area. Track Cinema at Fingerlakes Mall will host a one-time-only screening of "13 Fanboy" at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Directed by Deborah Voorhees, star...
AUBURN, NY
Fox 59

Where to spend your money at the theaters this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Our favorite film critic, Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is back to let us know where to spend our money at the theaters this weekend!. Dune — Grimmer and grander than the 1984 version, this new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel mostly sets up the coming second half of the story.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Voyaging to a $33 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

North American audiences are seeing the spice flow on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office, targeting a $33 million opening weekend haul. Other industry projections have the film opening as highly $39.1 million. The studios’ adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel of the same name launched to $17.5 million on Friday. “Dune” has generally earned auspicious reviews from critics, and the movie-going public is responding well too — the film landed an “A-” CinemaScore rating, indicating strong approval from audiences. Warner Bros. has also debuted “Dune” simultaneously...
MOVIES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and […]
MOVIES
Variety

John Malkovich, Kit Clarke, Kristin Scott Thomas to Star in Rupert Everett’s ‘Lost and Found in Paris’

Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett will direct “Lost and Found in Paris,” based on his own true-life experiences. Kit Clarke (“Get Even”) will play Everett’s younger self – an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Kristin Scott Thomas as well as Everett himself in a supporting role. Written by Everett, this will be his second film as writer/director after “The Happy Prince.” The film is produced by Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company (“Pinocchio”), and will go into production in Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser To Play Villain In New Warner Bros And DC Pic Starring Leslie Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming. The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith: Weinstein Cut ‘Good Will Hunting’ Release Short to Screw with Robin Williams’ Deal

Kevin Smith’s new book “Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash” includes the beloved indie director claiming that Harvey Weinstein pulled “Good Will Hunting” from theaters early in order to screw with Robin Williams’ back-end deal. Smith was attached to “Good Will Hunting” as an executive producer. Williams was the movie’s big star at the time and ended up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Smith said the Oscar-winning drama was “still earning” money at the time when Weinstein decided to pull it. “It was doing incredibly well, and the deal that they’d made with Robin was a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Brendan Fraser as Villain

Brendan Fraser is headed to Gotham City. The actor will play the villain in Batgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He is playing the pyro-themed Batman villain Firefly, according to sources. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as the superhero, with Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The DC film is set to debut on HBO Max and centers on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons returns as Jim Gordon in the film after portraying him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Batgirl is expected to bow on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Fraser, who was a genre mainstay in the 1990s thanks to The Mummy films, already has jumped into the world of DC before as part of the cast of the TV series Doom Patrol. Deadline first reported the news of his casting. The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. — Borys Kit contributed reporting. A previous version incorrectly stated Fraser was playing the villain Carmine Falcone. 
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Homestead’: Leven Rambin, Jake McLaughlin & Shane West To Topline Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Leven Rambin (The Forever Purge), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), Shane West (Gotham), Sohvi Rodriguez (Animal Kingdom) and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) will star in Homestead, a thriller from writer-director Marcos Efron (And Soon the Darkess), which is currently in production in Knoxville, Tennessee. The film from Conley Entertainment Group centers on a young couple (Rambin and McLaughlin) who have fled the city in search of peace and serenity in the mountains, but subsequently find that they must contend with myriad dangers—both close to home, as well as on a much larger scale. Brian Conley, Mark Heidelberger, Eric Bross and Stephen Israel...
KNOXVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Halloween Movies for a Good Scare, According to Fans

‘Tis is the season for the tightness-in-the-stomach, scary feeling that only a Halloween movie can bring. There are many ways to properly celebrate the spooky holiday — including carving pumpkins and eating sour candy until your tongue starts to peel — but getting in the spirit of the ghoulish season starts with watching a classic […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

Vincent Price: Classic Horror Movies and Must-Read Books You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Vincent Price rose to fame in “The Fly,” “House on Haunted Hill,” “Witchfinder General,” “House of Wax,” and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” but his filmography goes much deeper than horror movies. A true renaissance man of the arts, Price earned a degree from Yale, where he studied English and art history. He worked as a lecturer before breaking into acting and landed his first leading...
TV SHOWS

