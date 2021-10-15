CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

By Stan Choe, Alex Veiga / Associated Press
ABQJournal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times. Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in afternoon trading. The...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Nasdaq#Goldman Sachs#Prologis#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Wall Street Heads Towards Winning Week Despite Fall Volatility

Stocks continued to behave in volatile fashion throughout the second week of October, keeping with fall seasonality trends. The Dow fell 250 points on Monday, despite adding nearly as many points at session highs, while surging oil prices stoked inflation fears. The blue-chip benchmark went on to register another triple-digit loss on Tuesday, after news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its global growth forecast. A sharp drop in job openings for August, in addition to supply chain issues, led the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq to log their third consecutive day in the red.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy