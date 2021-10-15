CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland attorney general settles with pet stores in Towson and Rockville charged with selling puppies

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 10 days ago

Two pet stores in Towson and Rockville have reached a settlement with the Maryland attorney general’s office after being charged with consumer violations for allegedly selling puppies.

The settlement with Just Puppies of Maryland Inc., Just Puppies Inc. and owner Mitchell Thomson bars the stores from selling dogs in Maryland. Under the agreement, the businesses also must provide restitution to consumers who bought puppies with an illness or disorder and pay civil penalties.

Thomson could not be reached Friday.

The state Consumer Protection Division had alleged the stores violated the Consumer Protection Act and the No More Puppy Mills Act by selling puppies after Jan. 1, 2020 , when a new law banning such sales took effect.

Just Puppies had been among several plaintiffs that sued the state in federal court before the law took effect , saying it would violate the U.S. Constitution, conflict with a federal animal welfare law and force retail pet stores out of business.

The law prohibits retail stores from selling dogs or cats, allowing them only to display pets available for adoption through animal welfare organizations or animal control units.

The state had alleged that Just Puppies misled some consumers about its relationship with breeders and continued selling puppies after the city of Rockville revoked the store’s pet shop license.

The settlement resolves the allegations, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said. Consumers who were misled will get money back or compensation to help pay for pets’ care.

Just Puppies also faces a civil penalty of $500,000. If the company complies with all other terms of the settlement and pays $100,000, the remaining penalty could be waived.

Consumers who are eligible for refunds will be contacted by the attorney general’s office. Consumers also may contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-576-6569 with questions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

‘Disrespected’: Maryland’s struggling child care providers see delay in state rollout of COVID relief funds

The emails kept pouring in, fraught with anxiety. With little notice, the Maryland State Department of Education dropped its Sept. 30 target for processing $155 million in federal grants to prop up 5,180 child care providers reeling under the pandemic-induced weight of lost business and added costs. “This is absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one provider to the state comptroller’s office, which ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘It was a mistake:’ Baltimore County councilwoman rents Middle River apartment after purchasing home outside district

Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins said she is now living in a Middle River apartment after briefly moving to a home outside the 6th District she represents, despite a county charter requirement that council members live in the district they represent. Bevins said she made a mistake when she purchased a home in the 5th District after she was told, erroneously, by the council’s ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Daniels, a once-bustling village, now ghost town in Howard County

Its bones lay on the forest floor, the stony vestiges of an old mill town now engulfed by vines and brush. Deep in Patapsco State Park, at a bend in the river, lie the ghostly remains of Daniels, a once-bustling village of 800 people and stores, churches, a post office, school and textile factory which cranked out the cotton goods that fed the stream of freight trains rattling past. For more ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy