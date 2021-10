Latter-day Luncheon on Thursdays 12:00-1:00pm, beginning September 2nd. Led by Jacob Rennaker, John A. Widtsoe Fellow. Each week, folks from the Latter-day Saint community (and anyone else who's interested) get together for an informal discussion about an online article, video, or something else that makes us think about what it means to be both spiritual and religious in this wild new world we find ourselves in. And since everyone's busy, an hour at lunch time once a week should do the trick. It's a Latter-day Luncheon. Bring your lunch and we can meet together!

