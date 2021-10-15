CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient Romans Seen On Indy 5 Set?

By Garth Franklin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew photos from the Sicily set of the currently filming fifth “Indiana Jones” movie have showcased something unexpected – extras dressed as ancient Romans. The photos up at The Daily Mail show Harrison Ford and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on set in Italy as Ford’s Indiana...

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Harrison Ford Spotted on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set in Italy

In June, production of the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” film franchise was put on hold after Harrison Ford was injured on set. Now, it appears the 79-year-old actor is back in character after three months. According to report from ET Canada, Ford was spotted in costume as Indiana...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Major Indy 5 Plot SPOILERS From New Set Photos

Yes folks, there are some major Indy 5 plot spoilers in the latest set photos to come from shooting. As we know some filming has been taking place in Sicily and we have already shared some images from that shoot previously. However, the last few days have seen one particular rumored plot mechanic show up, and the latest photos basically confirm it.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Go Time Traveling with Roman Gladiators and Antonio Banderas

Harrison Ford is back in the hat, as the actor has been spotted alongside co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonia Banderas filming for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5.Production on the sequel is currently underway in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, with Ford, Waller-Bridge and Banderas spotted in costume. The biggest reveal from set recently though has to be the introduction of time travel, with Harrison Ford strapped into a parachute belt alongside Roman gladiators. What exactly is happening here? Take a look at the most recent and intriguing images, which have fans asking quite a few questions.
MOVIES
More “Indiana Jones 5” Italian BTS Photos

More behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Lucasfilm’s fifth “Indiana Jones” have gone online from filming which continues in Italy. The shots offer a new look at Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the film, and a first glimpse of Antonio Banderas’ villain along with more shots of ancient Romans.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

New Indy 5 Set Photos Seem To Confirm Leaked Time Travel Plot

Harrison Ford’s recent return to the set of the currently untiled Indiana Jones 5, after an injury this past June, has many people relived that he has seemingly recovered. The film recently resumed its filming schedule in Europe and multiple set photos show off Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in costume in England and Sicily.
TRAVEL
