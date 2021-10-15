Ancient Romans Seen On Indy 5 Set?

“The French Dispatch,” director Wes Anderson’s tribute to 20th-century magazines, opened at the domestic box office with a robust $1.3 million from only 52 theaters. For platform releases like “The French Dispatch,” which kick off in select theaters rather than in thousands nationwide, the key metric is per-theater average instead of overall weekend box office tally. Notably, “The French Dispatch” averaged $25,000 in ticket sales per location, marking the best per-theater average of any film opening during the pandemic. That distinction was previously held by Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (averaging $21,300 per theater) and Disney’s superhero adaptation “Black Widow” (averaging $19,400 per theater). With $1.3 million between Friday and Sunday, the well-reviewed “The French Dispatch” landed in ninth place on domestic box office charts.
