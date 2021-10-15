Ancient Romans Seen On Indy 5 Set?

Denis Villeneuve s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. When the studio first charted that course for all its 2021 releases due to the pandemic, how the strategy would affect “Dune” — one of the year's most anticipated spectacles — was always one of the biggest question marks. Villeneuve vehemently...

