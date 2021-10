Rockbird Media to host a virtual meeting on Digital Transformation in Latin America to connect leaders, showcase innovations and bring solutions in the region. Within only months after COVID-19’s arrival, it disrupted the global business and economic landscape. Perhaps no other crisis in modern history has had as great an impact on daily human existence. But a crisis can also be a catalyst for innovation. Organizations are forced to assess the scale of digital adoption and affinity among enterprises today and help them realign their business strategy and resources to ensure long-term business continuity and resiliency.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO