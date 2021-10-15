CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Walker,” “Big Mouth,” “Olaf Presents” Promos

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of TV promotional trailers are out and a worth a look today. The CW has released the trailer for the second season of the Jared Padalecki-led “Walker” series which returns on October 28th. In the premiere, Walker...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

First trailer drops for new Disney+ ‘Frozen’ series: ‘Olaf Presents!’

Disney’s Frozen is arguably the most popular and most successful animated film of the 21st century, and we think we know why. If you compare Frozen to its other Disney animated film counterparts, there’s not a massive difference. In fact, the similarities are quite obvious. Each one, for the most part, is one part fairy tale, one part Disney-esque retelling, and one part life lesson. The story of Princess Anna and Queen Elsa doesn’t stray too far from the original recipe.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

Olaf Takes On Disney Classics In ‘Olaf Presents’ Trailer

In advance of Disney+ Day, Disney has shared a new trailer for a series of upcoming animated shorts. Olaf Presents stars Josh Gad as the living snowman who rose to fame when he first popped out of the ice in 2013’s Frozen. Now, Olaf stretches his abilities to include that of producer, actor, and set builder as he stages iconic moments from five Disney classics.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Olaf Presents' Sees Everyone's Favorite Snowman Reenacting Classic Disney Moments

Everyone’s favorite snowman is back for more adventures on Disney+. The streamer has just debuted the first look at Olaf Presents, a new series of shorts putting the Frozen sidekick in the spotlight as he reenacts moments from classic Disney films, in the silly, endearing way that only he can. Directed by Hyrum Osmond, Josh Gad returns to voice everyone’s snowy friend Olaf as he returns to Disney+ on November 12.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Disney+ Debuts New Shorts With Olaf Presents

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios just unveiled plans for a very fun new series of shorts. These shorts star snowman-turned-storyteller Olaf as he recreates moments from Disney Animation classics The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, Aladdin and Tangled. Aptly titled Olaf Presents, these shorts see Olaf step into...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Dave Annable
Person
Walt Disney
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Josh Gad
imdb.com

Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer: The Horrors Of Puberty Return

Puberty is the worst, but having weird, animated, anthropomorphic metaphor monsters somehow makes it easier to deal with. Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's coming-of-age animated series for Netflix, "Big Mouth," is known for its creatures like the hormone monsters, depression kitties, f*ck gremlins, anxiety mosquitoes, and shame wizards. Now, the trailer for "Big Mouth" season 5 previews that there's even more emotional creepies to worry about. Enter: love bugs and hate worms.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Big Mouth': Netflix Comedy Teases Stop-Motion Christmas Episode in Season 5 Trailer (Video)

“Big Mouth” promises to deliver another season of raging hormones and raunchy humor in a new trailer for Netflix’s comedy series, which returns Nov. 5. Created by real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, “Big Mouth” has always been real about the roller coaster of physical and emotional changes that accompany puberty and middle school.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Big Mouth Season Five Trailer Rocks Your Cotton Socks Off

For the show’s fifth season the focus is all about “Love & Hate” where we are introduced to a number of new characters that seems to signify the back-door pilot fro what will eventually be the spin-off series Big Mouth. Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon guest star in this upcoming season as both butterflies and caterpillars that reflect all sorts of the kids emotions like love and hate. Goodman and Palmer are starring in Human Resources of which Adlon will also guest as the teens embark on their 8th grade school year. The budding relationship between Jessi and Nick sours as Jessi explores her sexuality with Ali.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw#Big Mouth Netflix#Frozen
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
thecomedybureau.com

Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Introduces Hate Worms and Love Bugs

Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and more have been whimsical, absurdly funny creatures of the Big Mouth universe that, as far as we know, goes as hard in on truthful, uncompromising humor of what puberty and adolescence is really like as any other movie or TV series has in the history of the moving image.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s Big Mouth gets a season 5 trailer and images

Netflix has released a trailer and images for the fifth season of the adult animated series Big Mouth ahead of its arrival on the streaming service this November; check them out here…. Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumors fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the...
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

Trailer: Season 5 of ‘Big Mouth’ is full of love and hate and a jacked Kumail Nanjiani

Netflix has released the first trailer for season 5 of their Emmy-winning adult animated hit Big Mouth, which lands in November. Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
orcasound.com

BIG MOUTH Season 5 I Guest Star & Trailer Debut

New Guest Stars Include: Adam Scott as “Mr. Keating,” Jemaine Clement as “Simon Sex,” Kristen Schaal as “Bernie,” Kumail Nanjiani as “Kumail Nanjiani,” and Chloe Fineman as “Leah.” It was previously announced that Brandon Kyle Goodman (“Walter”), Keke Palmer (“Rochelle”), and Pamela Adlon (“Sonya”) will be guest-starring this season. The three will also appear in the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, and their characters will be introduced in this new season.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Big Mouth Season 5

Anyone who thinks that cartoons are just for kids has clearly never seen the animated series Big Mouth. The show, which premiered in 2017, is a comic of age story about a young boy named Nick Birch who is trying to find his way. However, Nick is somewhat of a late bloomer and this often leads to him feeling insecure about his appearance. Although the main character is young, the series is geared towards adults and it’s got plenty of great humor that the mature audience can enjoy. On top of that, Big Mouth has an awesome cast of voice actors who all bring their characters to life in unforgettable ways. As the show gets ready to enter its fifth season, fans will be happy to know that their favorite cast members are returning. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Big Mouth season 5.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Brea, Leonardo, Spirits, Candy, Snoopy

While it started off soft on NBC with 6.4 million viewers and a 0.77 rating, new drama “La Brea” has become a smash hit in delayed viewing as the numbers surged by 250% to 15.6 million viewers, and a 2.72 rating with DVR and online streaming added in. “La Brea,”...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Tubi Sets Animated “Freak Brothers”

Fox’s AVOD service Tubi has acquired rights to comedy series “The Freak Brothers” starring Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson. The series follows four characters who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969. In the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix New Releases: Red Notice, Big Mouth Season 5, And More Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2021

The year 2021 seems to have flown by, or at least it seems that way if you’re a frequent reader of these Netflix schedule updates. We’re already to the point where November's cornucopia of titles is upon us, and it’s beginning to look a lot the holiday season. Plus, Red Notice rings in a bunch of criminally good-looking action, while Big Mouth: Season 5 continues to wade through the awkwardness of those raunchy teenage years.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Matrix, Foe, Beasts, Riverdale, Soho

Director Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” has been officially rated R for ‘violence and some language’ by the Motion Picture Association. That ties in with the previous films in the series which were also all rated R. ‘Reloaded’ held the spot of the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time for over a decade. [Source: Collider]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy