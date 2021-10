Decentralized Ecosystem Project TrustKeys is currently providing new use-cases with new features to DeFi users. With the number of DeFi users skyrocketing, the downloads of non-custodial wallets is on the rise at the moment. TrustKeys is an upcoming project with a decentralized non-custodial wallet managed by its parent company TKBlockchain which is based in the British Virgin Islands. The project has so far managed to raise $4 million from investors as it ramps up towards its full release. So far almost two rounds of fundraising have been completed with capital coming in from long-term strategic investors.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO