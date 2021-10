Hi, I’m Eric Halliday, and I’m neurodivergent. I also have kids who fall on different parts of that spectrum. For us, gaming can be really different. While games like Skyrim, Fallout, Persona and more come into the gaming world and become huge hits, it misses people like us because it just doesn’t offer the thing we’re looking for, constant dopamine. When you have it, especially with situations like ADHD, it’s one of your main reasons for gaming. Something that sets up small tasks to complete that then rewards you for them is a massive thing for us when it comes to gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO