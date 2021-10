This “SONAR highlight reel,” which we publish every other week, is intended to concisely hit data highlights and trends in truckload, intermodal and maritime. Truckload demand has stabilized at a high level after declining seasonally to start the fourth quarter. Our data suggest that freight volume in the 4Q is likely to outperform 2020; accepted tender volume is up 7% y/y. Tender rejection rates have fallen some, but dry van and reefer tender rejection rates of 20.1% and 37.4% highlight a still-tight capacity environment for shippers. Plus, spot rates remain at or near their recent highs in many major lanes.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO