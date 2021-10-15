Succession season 3 spoilers: The meaning of premiere title ‘Secession’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Secession,” the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Succession.”. Is it a coincidence that the two years since HBO aired a new episode of “Succession” have been two of the worst years in recent memory? Well, probably. Still: it certainly didn’t help that the exquisite catharsis of the Roys — in all their bickering, calculating, jaw-dropping glory — was unavailable to us in our darkest hour. As of Oct. 17, though, “Succession” finally returned to unpack the aftermath of the metaphorical bomb Kendall (Jeremy Strong) dropped on his father Logan (Brian Cox) in the Season 2 finale. Picking up mere minutes after the press conference in which Kendall decides to turn the tables on his dad for good, laying the blame for decades of abuse and negligence at his feet, the Season 3 premiere of “Succession” doesn’t let anyone, let alone its audience, take a breath before diving right in.
Comments / 0