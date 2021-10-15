CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 3 spoilers: The meaning of premiere title ‘Secession’

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a mere matter of two days away from the Succession season 3 premiere and because of that, our curiosity is at a peak. What’s going to be coming up in this first episode? We’re assuming quite a bit, and there’s a significant clue already in the title for the first...

Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Prepare for a big Bradford story!

We know that it’s always appreciated when shows dive deeper into the family of main characters. With that in mind, there’s good news to share regarding Bradford on The Rookie season 4. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Alexi Hawley noted that “we will meet Tim’s...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Succession (Season 3 Episode 1) HBO, “Secession”, trailer, release date

Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s team searches for safe harbor. Startattle.com – Succession | HBO. Network: HBO. Episode title: “Secession”. Release date: October 17, 2021 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Alan Ruck as Connor Roy. · Arian Moayed as...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Two Entertainment Editors React to the ‘You’ Season Three Premiere—Spoilers (and Theories) Ahead

*Warning: Major season three, episode one spoilers ahead*. It’s been almost two years since the world last saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his latest obsession, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), causing chaos all over Los Angeles in season two of Netflix’s You. And after waiting for what felt like an eternity, the streaming platform finally dropped season three of the drama series today. While the duo are in a new city with a new member of the family, some things ﻿(like their not-so-healthy urges) seemingly have remained the same.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is Reddington’s identity really wrapped?

On the season 9 premiere of The Blacklist this past week, the show did its best to kick off what feels like a totally new era. There was a new storyline kicked off with “The Skinner” and, prior to that, the attack that left Dembe temporarily bed-ridden. So now that...
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Happily Tells Us to “F--k Off” at the Succession Season Three Premiere

“I’m going to grind up his fucking bones to make my bread,” barks ruthless billionaire Logan Roy in the season three opener of HBO’s Succession, after his scheming son Kendall publicly accuses him of being complicit in his media company’s sexual misconduct. The Murdoch-esque family drama with Shakespearean depictions of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Who is Mark Blum? YOU season 3 premiere offers title card tribute

Who is Mark Blum? If you watched the YOU season 3 premiere on Netflix, you may have noticed his name at the very end. For those of you who are longtime viewers of the show, odds are you are very familiar already with Blum’s onscreen work. He appeared on the series across a handful of episodes as Mr. Mooney, the owner of the bookstore back in season 1 that Joe more or less called home. Mooney was also a surrogate parent to Joe and was an influential character in his life — he also was responsible for locking him away in the basement for stretches at a time. We saw him often in flashbacks, but he also had an important appearance in the present when Joe brought Beck over to see him, evidence in a way of the life he had outside of her.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and More Bring Classic Glamour to ‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet

“Succession” fever is in full swing, just days away from the premiere of the Emmy Award-winning show’s third season. To commemorate the occasion, HBO hosted a glamorous premiere party at the Museum of Natural History in New York City. The satirical drama focuses on the rivalries between Roy family siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck) as they position themselves to overtake their father Logan (Brian Cox)’s media empire, Waystar RoyCo. The family’s extended members also pivot to elevate their own statuses as well, including the siblings’ cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), stepmother Marcia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Middletown Press

'Succession' Season 3 Premiere Draws Series' Highest Viewership, HBO Says

The Roys are back — and bigger than ever, according to HBO. Season 3 of HBO’s family-dynasty drama “Succession,” which premiered Sunday night, drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the network said. That was a viewership high-water mark for the series, and it was the best premiere-night performance of any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 spoilers: An engagement party

Are you excited for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 on PBS next week? It’s nice to know there is happy content ahead!. The engagement of Cyril and Lucille is one of the things that we’re most excited for entering this episode and for good reason. These two have gone through quite a bit already and at this point, it’s nice for them to have something big to plan for. Not only that, but everyone within the Nonnatus world is going to do their part to make them feel happy and special. Prepare for a number of lovely moments there, but also remember that this is Call the Midwife. We would not consider this the sort of show where there are happy things around every corner; the midwives are going to face challenges aplenty, especially with Sister Julienne having to take on a wide array of home visits.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Rises and Falls: Kendall Cements No. 1 Boy Status as Logan Scrambles

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Secession,” the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Succession.”. Is it a coincidence that the two years since HBO aired a new episode of “Succession” have been two of the worst years in recent memory? Well, probably. Still: it certainly didn’t help that the exquisite catharsis of the Roys — in all their bickering, calculating, jaw-dropping glory — was unavailable to us in our darkest hour. As of Oct. 17, though, “Succession” finally returned to unpack the aftermath of the metaphorical bomb Kendall (Jeremy Strong) dropped on his father Logan (Brian Cox) in the Season 2 finale. Picking up mere minutes after the press conference in which Kendall decides to turn the tables on his dad for good, laying the blame for decades of abuse and negligence at his feet, the Season 3 premiere of “Succession” doesn’t let anyone, let alone its audience, take a breath before diving right in.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong (Reluctantly!) Breaks Down the Season Premiere

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Secession,” the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Succession.” Toward the end of an interview with Variety, during which “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong had said in many different ways that he doesn’t like telling the audience how to think about the show, he expanded on exactly why he feels that way. “You’re asking me into the therapy room, and I’m not going to go in there with you!” he said with a laugh. The question that prompted this response from Armstrong was about whether Marcia (Hiam Abbass) actually loves Logan (Brian Cox). “I think...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 premiere spoilers: Aftermath of Coop cliffhanger

The All American season 4 premiere is coming on October 25, and we know the title for this episode is “Survival of the Fittest.” So what’s going to happen here? This is a story that will have a lot of emotional stuff in it and honestly, it has to. Just think about the way that season 3 ended! Coop’s life is hanging in the balance and no matter what happens there, Spencer has some huge decisions to make regarding his future.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Draws 1.4 Million Viewers Across Multiple HBO Platforms

The “Succession” Season 3 premiere put up 1.4 million viewers across multiple HBO platforms. That’s roughly the same number of people in contention to run Waystar Royco. Anyway, that tally makes Sunday the largest premiere-date audience for the series thus far, beating the Season 2 premiere by 13% — the previous record holder — and the Season 2 finale by 21%.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Cast talks revenge, cliffhanger in video

Are you ready to check out Yellowstone season 4? We do understand that given just HOW long the hiatus has been. It’s been well over a year since the season 3 finale first aired, and there are so many questions that the Paramount Network is waiting to answer. Take, for example, who survived that shocking cliffhanger.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The nine-Emmy award-winning HBO satirical comedy-drama television series, ‘Succession’ is coming back with a third season on October 17 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The nine-episode series picks up after Logan Roy is double-crossed by his son Kendall in the finale of season two. Now, the patriarch is in a vulnerable situation, desperate for familial, political, and financial alliances. Will this tense corporate battle soon become a family civil war? You will be able to watch the season three premiere for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VIDEOS

