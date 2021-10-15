Succession season 3 spoilers: The meaning of premiere title ‘Secession’

Who is Mark Blum? If you watched the YOU season 3 premiere on Netflix, you may have noticed his name at the very end. For those of you who are longtime viewers of the show, odds are you are very familiar already with Blum’s onscreen work. He appeared on the series across a handful of episodes as Mr. Mooney, the owner of the bookstore back in season 1 that Joe more or less called home. Mooney was also a surrogate parent to Joe and was an influential character in his life — he also was responsible for locking him away in the basement for stretches at a time. We saw him often in flashbacks, but he also had an important appearance in the present when Joe brought Beck over to see him, evidence in a way of the life he had outside of her.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO