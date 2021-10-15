Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Wolverine State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

“ Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Michigan from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Michigan:

Burt Reynolds , born in Lansing and known for playing Jack Horner in "Boogie Nights,” among other roles. Tom Selleck , born in Detroit and known for playing Magnum / Dashiell Hammett in "Magnum, P.I.,” among other roles. Dax Shepard , born in Milford and known for playing Vince in "Employee of the Month,” among other roles. Taylor Lautner , born in Grand Rapids and known for playing Jacob Black in "Twilight,” among other roles. Terry Crews , born in Flint and known for playing Hale Caesar in "The Expendables,” among other roles. David Spade , born in Birmingham and known for playing Richard in "Tommy Boy,” among other roles. Robert Wagner , born in Detroit and known for playing Number Two in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” among other roles. Keegan-Michael Key , born in Southfield and known for playing Hugo in "Tomorrowland,” among other roles. Ken Jeong , born in Detroit and known for playing Mr. Chow in "The Hangover,” among other roles. Justin Bartha , born in West Bloomfield and known for playing Riley Poole in "National Treasure,” among other roles.

