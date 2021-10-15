CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters

By Jake Thomas
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wczYU_0cSZBGDR00
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee performs maneuvers off the coast of Hawaii. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry said it chased off a U.S. Navy destroyer about to violate the country's border near the Sea of Japan during joint Moscow-Beijing military drills.

Russia's Admiral Tributs, the country's largest Pacific Fleet anti-submarine ship, prevented the USS Chafee from entering Russian-controlled waters on Friday, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

The USS Chafee, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, had been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days and attempted to cross into Russian waters, the news agency said, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Admiral Tributs warned the USS Chafee that it was operating in an area closed for shipping because of artillery firings from the Russia-China Joint Sea 2021 exercises, according to Tass. Despite the warning, the USS Chafee "raised its colors," signaling that a helicopter would take off from its deck. That meant the ship's course and speed would not change and it would violate the Russian border, according to the account.

In response, the Admiral Tributs set its course toward the USS Chafee "chasing the intruder out of Russian territorial waters," according to Tass, citing the ministry statement.

"After becoming convinced of the Russian warship's resolve to prevent the violation of the state border, the guided-missile destroyer Chafee reversed its course at 5:50 p.m. when less than 60 meters were left in its distance from the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs," the ministry statement said.

The RT news agency, which is funded by the Russian government, posted a video of the incident from the defense ministry on its website.

Russian military officials described the incident as "a gross violation" of international regulations intended to prevent maritime collisions, according to Tass.

U.S. military officials have not issued a response. But Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, said on Twitter that military officials called the USS Chaffe's actions "safe and professional" and the claims from Russia "disinformation."

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States and Britain for what he called an intentional provocation in the Black Sea. During the incident, Britain's HMS Defender entered waters near Crimea, which Moscow controversially annexed in 2014. Russia said its fighter jets fired warning shots and cautionary explosives were deployed near the warship, an account Britain disputes.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
KODIAK, AK
Washington Times

U.S. Navy copies sleek Italian design for its new warships

The U.S. Navy, burned in the past, is stepping back from reinventing — or even redesigning — the wheel. That’s why the Navy’s new Constellation-class of frigates might bring to mind warships currently deployed on the high seas by European countries. It was based on the Fregata Europea Multi-Missione (FREMM) family of vessels from the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for the navies of Italy and France.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Lucas Tomlinson
americanmilitarynews.com

After sub accident, China demands US end free navigation ops

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is demanding the United States stop its freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, and has accused the U.S. of a “stupid mistake” when one of its nuclear-powered submarines collide with an unidentified object this month.
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

Russian aircraft flew a bit too close to Alaska on Thursday, but apparently did not enter US or Canadian airspace, defense officials said. The planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends for hundreds of miles around the shore and is monitored for national security purposes, according to the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Crimea#Sea Of Japan#U S Navy#Pacific Fleet#Russian#Tass#The Ministry Of Defense#Rt#The Defense Ministry#Pentagon
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
UPI News

Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down. He repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime would never return to the nuclear negotiations in Vienna until all the American sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump were lifted. Now, in a late-night interview on state television, he has admitted that Iran is "serious and committed" to return to Vienna to resume "result-oriented" talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry later clarified that this means the country has "no pre-conditions" for returning to the negotiating table.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
realcleardefense.com

China’s Hypersonic Weapon a Lot Like U.S. X-20 Dyna-Soar

Earlier this month, American intelligence officials revealed that China had conducted a largely successful test of a new hypersonic weapon that entered earth’s orbit before reentering and impacting miles away from its intended target. The news prompted a slew of headlines about China shocking the world with an advanced new...
MILITARY
CNN

See what Japan's largest military drill in 30 years looks like

Hijudai Manuvering Area, Oita, Japan (CNN) — For the first time in almost 30 years, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) is conducting a massive nationwide military exercise to prepare troops for potential conflict. Since mid-September, about 100,000 personnel, 20,000 vehicles and 120 aircraft have been participating in various exercises across...
MILITARY
whtc.com

Russia’s Putin says U.S. involvement in Afghanistan led to tragedy

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United States’ involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow. After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Russia accuses U.S. of attempting to violate territorial waters -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian military vessel thwarted an alleged attempt by destroyer USS Chafee to violate Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. The incident took place during Russian-Chinese naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. The ministry...
MILITARY
KEYT

Pakistan’s military: Navy blocked Indian sub from its waters

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend. The military said the Indian submarine was detected by the navy’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft on Saturday. Its statement on Tuesday provided no further details and there was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, the two nations have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy