Bass Pro Hosting Regional Amateur Fishing Tourney On Grand Lake

BlueLakes-There are trout to be had. Successful trout anglers have been doing well fishin’ along Hwy. 20 and off the docks at Blue Lake Lodge and Pine Acres. Here’s a tip: If the water surface is like glass, fish closer to the top. You could cast a Roostertail, Super Duper, or Castmaster. Or, use a sliding bobber with salmon eggs and a small piece of Powerbait. Cast it out and watch for a bite. If a breeze comes up, common on Blue Lakes, fill the sliding bobber full of water so that it will sink. Rig it with Powerbait only. This will float, keeping it off the bottom. Slowly reel in your slack and watch your line for a small twitch or yank. Set the hook – FISH ON!

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO