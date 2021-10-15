CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Pro Hosting Regional Amateur Fishing Tourney On Grand Lake

By Drake Johnson
News On 6
 10 days ago

Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Goes Bass Fishing and Lands State Record Carp Instead

An angler in Idaho just recently brought in a 46.7-pound grass carp. That was good enough to blow the previous state record right out of the water. It was fisherman Cris Endicott of Meridan who reeled in the 50-inch carp back on October 10. To do so, he cast out a twin-tail bass jig on the Snake River. Not only did Endicott take home the state record for rod-and-reel grass carp, but it’s notably larger than the records for both archery-caught and catch-and-release fish of the same species.
IDAHO STATE
ecrecord.com

Prairie Knights Casino holds fishing tourney

The team that took first place in the Prairie Knights Casino Walleye Cup Fishing Tournament on the Missouri River were, left to right, Aaron Schuck, Jesse Schumaker and Mike Huelsman. The tournament was held Saturday, Sept 11, 2021. The men also won extra money for the largest walleye weighing seven pounds, six ounces. They also took first place in 2017 […]
HOBBIES
1450wlaf.com

Chapman and Fritts win weekend Bass Pro Jr. Tourney

MORRISTOWN, TN (WLAF) – It was a big weekend on the waters of Cherokee Lake as Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team Members Mac Fritts and Reid Chapman won the Bass Pro Junior Tournament on Saturday. The duo took first place with a total weight of 5.12 pounds competing with...
HOBBIES
Cedar Valley Daily Times

INDEE BASS CLUB HOLDS FINAL TOURNEY

LAKE DELHI – The Indee Bass Club held its final tournament of the year on October 3 at Lake Delhi. The club, which is organized and run by Todd Reed, Keith Donnelly, and Garry Anderson, is free to any student in the Independence area in grades 7-12. Events are set up throughout the year where students may compete in bass tournaments while learning from adults who run the boats.
WATERLOO, IA
Oklahoma State
nixaathletics.net

Bass fishing team informational meeting Nov. 8

The Nixa junior high and high school bass fishing team will be holding an informational meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the Nixa Junior High School Auditorium. This meeting is for any interested high school and junior high school students and parents. Additional...
NIXA, MO
kbeyfm.com

Fishing tourney benefits Sunrise Beach VFD

Wonderful fall weather arrives just in time for the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department fishing tournament. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, on the beautiful banks of Lake LBJ at McNair Park in Sunrise Beach Village. VFD Chief Dan Gower was in the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune studio to encourage listeners to come on out for a great day.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s North Carolina, Savannah River, Shenandoah and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Prosperity, South Carolina, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray. Hosted by the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
PROSPERITY, SC
floridasportsman.com

Best Jerkbait Lures for Year-Round Bass Fishing

Versatile minnow lures offer all-season solutions in various conditions. Jerkbaits—and here we’re talking about the hard-plastic lipped plug types, not the softbaits—possess a fish-tempting versatility that defies calendar constraints. The ability to hold a minnow-mimicking profile either directly in front of the fish, or saunter it through the strike zone with enticing vulnerability will garner interest whenever bass are feeding on shad or bream.
HOBBIES
Edwin Evers
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Bob Gwizdz: Big bass, plenty of fish at Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — The first hour was s-l-o-w. I fished a jig, Ben Nielsen fished a deep-diving crankbait and an umbrella rig as we worked along the edges of a submerged island on Reeds Lake. Finally, I felt a bite, set the hook and immediately broke my line. “Pike,”...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ukiah Daily Journal

4Reel Fishing: Clear Lake

Clear Lake-Well, the #5 rated bass fishery over the hill is very close to its very last boat ramp being closed. The water level is so low that last the last remaining boat launch located at 5th Street in Lakeport is the almost not useable. Boy, if you are thinkin’ about one more bass fishin’ trip to Clear Lake you better get with it! With that being said, there are many hazards just below the water surface. Please, be very careful!
LAKEPORT, CA
casscountynow.com

QC Bass Fishing Association competes at Lake Wright Patman

QC ISD students in the Queen City Bass Fishing Association competed in a tournament on Lake Wright Patman on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Benson brothers, Evan and Dylan, reeled in a first place finish followed by Jayvin Gunn and Eli Elliott in second place and Jasey Engledowl and Sawyer Smith ...
QUEEN CITY, TX
KTBS

Kayak Bass Fishing Championship and Expo

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Kayak Bass Fishing Expo will be at the Shreveport Convention Center October 15-16 and host over 60 vendors. The Kayak Bass Fishing National Championships will include: the KBF Trail Series Championship, the KBF Challenge Series Championship, the KBF National Championship, and the KBF Red River Rally Expo!
SHREVEPORT, LA
AL.com

Lewis Smith pro bass anglers offer winning secrets

Virginia angler Jacob Powroznik won the Bassmaster Central Open at Lewis Smith Lake last weekend with a three-day total catch of 37 pounds, 9 ounces, all spotted bass caught offshore. Powroznik’s said his winning pattern centered around standing timber in deep water areas where suspended spotted bass were feeding on...
HOBBIES
thepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Texas Lakes

Lake Meredith: FAIR. Water stained; 72 degrees; 50.31 feet low. Fall is in full swing as the water temperatures have dipped to the low 70s. The walleye and white bass bite is on fire. South Canyon docks are great for white bass using rooster tails, white jigs, grub, and shallow running crankbait. The walleye and catfish are still a few cranks off the bottom using minnows.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

Quarry Valley Unified takes first in bass fishing state championship

Between the beautiful weather, people feeling more comfortable with COVID and the foliage, some businesses in Killington are saying this Indigenous Peoples Day weekend has been one of the best in a while, if not ever. Vermont professor publishes book on serial and mass murder. Updated: 29 minutes ago. A...
KILLINGTON, VT
WDVM 25

WV state bass fishing championship kicks off in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Anglers from all different states are starting their engines on the Kanawha River this weekend for the bass fishing state championship. “It’s big…this is the epitome. Bass Nation West Virginia is the largest bass fishing organization in West Virginia,” said Ken Hackworth, the President of Bass Nation of West Virginia. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
KRMS Radio

High School Fishing Tourney At The Lake

A handful of area high school fishing teams hit the water from PB-2 over the weekend making their marks on the 2021 U.S. Army High School Fishing Tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks. Placing the highest from Lake Area teams were Caden Kowal and Reece Waters, representing Camdenton High School, with a 13th place finish. Hudson Lane and Carter Otto, from St. Elizabeth, came in at 29th…Tommy McElyea and Kasen Uthe, from Camdenton, finished in 34th place while Corben Bailey and Kaden Messina, from Camdenton…and Lane Irwin and Cody Wieberg, from St. Elizabeth, all finished in a tie for 35th.
CAMDENTON, MO
dailytrib.com

Big bass tournament on Lake LBJ

Anglers can win $10,000 in cash plus $2,500 for the biggest bass in Wakepoint LBJ’s Lunker Series Big Bass Tournament on Oct. 30. It starts at 7 a.m. Wakepoint is located at 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland on Lake LBJ. Entry is $125 for ages 16 and older and...
KINGSLAND, TX
Ukiah Daily Journal

4Reel Fishing: Bass fall feeding spree is right around the corner

BlueLakes-There are trout to be had. Successful trout anglers have been doing well fishin’ along Hwy. 20 and off the docks at Blue Lake Lodge and Pine Acres. Here’s a tip: If the water surface is like glass, fish closer to the top. You could cast a Roostertail, Super Duper, or Castmaster. Or, use a sliding bobber with salmon eggs and a small piece of Powerbait. Cast it out and watch for a bite. If a breeze comes up, common on Blue Lakes, fill the sliding bobber full of water so that it will sink. Rig it with Powerbait only. This will float, keeping it off the bottom. Slowly reel in your slack and watch your line for a small twitch or yank. Set the hook – FISH ON!
HOBBIES
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Bass Fishing Team Places First at Lake LBJ Tournament

Comal ISD’s Bass Fishing Team won first place Overall School Champion in the Hill Country Division of the Texas High School Bass Association (TSHBA) tournament Saturday at Lake LBJ. Thirty-four student anglers participated in the season’s first tournament. Smithson Valley High School’s Mason McClellan and Ryder Cunningham finished in second...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

