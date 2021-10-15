CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Slash Latham Group's Price Target, Still See Upside

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered Latham Group Inc's (NASDAQ:SWIM) price target to $23 (implying an upside of 75%) from $37 and maintained an Overweight rating on...

