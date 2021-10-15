CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Fires Employee for Sharing Confidential Data About Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Special Outside the Company

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix terminated an unidentified staffer who shared “commercially sensitive information” with someone outside the company that was included in a Bloomberg news report, violating the streamer’s policies. The data included Netflix financial figures for Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” stand-up special, which has stirred a major backlash both inside and...

The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
rolling out

Comedian Damon Wayans says Dave Chappelle ‘freed’ comedians from slavery

More than a week after Dave Chappelle’s controversial special, “The Closer,” aired on Netflix, a debate is still raging about whether the elite jokester should be cancelled for his allegedly homophobic comments. “Dear White People” showrunner, Jaclyn Moore, refuses to work for the streaming service in protest of Chappelle’s words regarding the LBGTQ community.
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Defends Dave Chappelle, Calls On Everyone To Lighten Up

“You can’t be afraid to speak in America,” said host Bill Maher last night at the top of his HBO series, Real Time. He was talking about his views on one of the week’s big stories in entertainment, the Dave Chappelle controversy over language in The Closer. But as later conversations in the show would prove, Maher was also talking about how polarization in this country’s politics and language has to end, a process that may be the only way to move forward. Maher said he was a Chappelle fan, but added that doesn’t mean he hates trans people. His guest panelist,...
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle has become "a ghost of comedy past"

Danielle Fuentes Morgan, who teaches a class on African American comedy, says Chappelle has evolved from his status as a groundbreaking comedian to becoming "out of step not only with the comedy of the moment but with the zeitgeist in general." And it has nothing to do with Chappelle's age. Tig Notaro, Leslie Jones, Marc Maron, and Paul F. Tompkins are all older than Chappelle, yet continue to resonate with younger audiences. "Part of Chappelle’s early appeal was his stoner charm — he was the funniest pothead in the dorm," says Morgan. "But in recent years that analogy has lost its savor, especially with students; for the new generation, his approach has been akin to an out-of-touch uncle who corners you at the holidays when you’re just trying to hang out with your cousins. He’s forgotten what my students know: that comedy exists in the terrain where boundaries are recognized and then transgressed without harming people who don’t deserve it. When boundaries are transgressed and people who don’t deserve it are harmed, it’s no longer comedy — it’s horror. Last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent out a memo to Netflix staff in support of Chappelle, saying, 'While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.' Sarandos later walked back his defense as an “oversimplification,” but it wasn’t just too simple; it was demonstrably false. In talking about the real-life implications of comedy, I refer my students to the tropes of the minstrel stage in the 19th century, which were used to support chattel slavery, recruit KKK members, and enact continuing violence against Black people. These racist caricatures demonstrated to eager white audiences that slavery was good for the enslaved because look at how happy their stand-in was on the stage. The performance was used to justify the status quo and erase the appearance of the violent reality only so that the violent reality could exist in secret. It was specifically intended to have real-life consequences. Chappelle — who left his multimillion-dollar contract with Comedy Central in 2005 — certainly knows that more acutely than most. He quit after dressing up as a Zip Coon minstrel in blackface. When he realized a white crew member was laughing at him and not with him, he concluded that the sketch was 'socially irresponsible.' Today, his loudest supporters aren’t talking about hilarity, they’re talking about free speech, people being too sensitive, cancel culture. He’s not getting as many laughs as he’s getting 'clapter' that’s usually associated with self-satisfied leftist ideologies but that here allows conservative viewpoints validation because they’re being espoused by a traditionally left-leaning Black man. This kind of response has less to do with jokes and more to do with ridicule. It shows you agree with who is being targeted. It’s the sort of response the minstrel stage elicited, and it’s also the response that made Chappelle leave his show in 2005 when it was directed at him. Of course, these same supporters are quick to remind people on social media that if you don’t like his style, you don’t have to watch. And, unfortunately for Chappelle, that might ultimately be what’s happening. It’s not until I show students clips from Chappelle’s earlier stand-up specials that they start to understand what was once his appeal. They can see why we were laughing then, but they’re watching a ghost of comedy past."
buzzfeednews.com

The Netflix Employee Who Was Fired And Accused Of Leaking Data Said They “Didn't Want To Be The Face” Of The Dave Chappelle Controversy

When former Netflix employee B. Pagels-Minor got involved in the behind-the-scenes activism in response to Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, they never intended to become the focal point of the widespread conversation sparked by the stand-up special. But since they've been fired, accused of leaking internal numbers about the show to the media, people are no longer just criticizing Chappelle’s anti-trans rhetoric — they’re also finding fault in Netflix’s decision to let go Pagels-Minor, a Black trans employee who is pregnant.
Variety

Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss ‘The Closer’ With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer” in a new stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the trans community, but won’t bend “to anybody’s demands.” In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special — which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix — saying: “I said what I said.” “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true —...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
AFP

Chappelle 'more than willing' to meet LGBTQ groups over special

Comedian Dave Chappelle has offered to meet with the transgender community and thanked Netflix for standing by him after he was accused of stoking transphobia with his stand-up special "The Closer." Chappelle provoked anger with a stand-up routine released on Netflix earlier this month in which he asserted that "gender is a fact" and accused the community of being "too sensitive."
