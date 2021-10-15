CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 10 days ago
Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly roundup of Iowa’s politicians in D.C. This week was relatively quiet in D.C., as both the House and Senate were in recess, aside from a Tuesday vote on the debt ceiling.

Here’s what you need to know from this week:

Border talk continues as Biden announces reinstatement of “Return in Mexico” policy

Iowa Republicans kept talking about the southern border this week.

Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Randy Feenstra traveled to Colombia and Panama over the weekend to visit with political leaders and discuss a swell of immigration at the border. (Notably, Ernst and Feenstra were the only two Republicans in Iowa’s D.C. delegation to miss Trump’s rally last weekend. )

“Between the ongoing crisis at our southern border, which has exacerbated the drug trafficking challenges Iowa faces; the threat posed by a growing Chinese influence in the region; and, the economic partnership and cooperation, particularly regarding supply chain disruptions, this was a critical mission at this time,” Ernst said in a statement.

Late Thursday, the Biden administration told courts that the U.S. would reinstate the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, pending negotiations with Mexico. Under this law, asylum seekers would be returned to Mexico to await a decision from U.S. courts.

It’s a change that Rep. Ashley Hinson and other Republicans have called for in recent weeks. But it was likely a Supreme Court decision on the issue that spurred the administration to restore the policy.

Grassley: ‘I didn’t even know they were on strike’

Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters on Thursday that he was unaware that 10,000 John Deere employees had gone on strike the night before.

“That’s a decision those workers made, and, under the laws, we have to respect it,” Grassley said, according to The Des Moines Register. “I don’t have anything to say about it, because I don’t know the issues that are at stake. And I didn’t even know they were on strike, except you told me.”

House passes and Biden signs debt limit increase

After a Senate compromise last week, the House convened for a vote to increase the debt ceiling and avoid a default. The compromise will keep the government operating until early December.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Thursday.

All of Iowa’s Republicans voted against the debt limit increase. Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne voted in favor.

Grassley introduces big tech bill

Grassley and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced a new bipartisan proposal this week to regulate big tech companies.

The tech bill would prohibit online platforms from favoring their own products above other users on the website. It would also introduce some new regulations to protect small businesses that use large, online platforms to sell their goods.

“As Big Tech has grown and evolved over the years, our laws have not changed to keep up and ensure these companies are competing fairly,” Grassley said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Grassley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., followed up on a bipartisan hearing aid bill passed in 2017. The legislation allows Americans to purchase hearing aids over the counter, but some Food and Drug Administration regulations still stand in the way.

Warren and Grassley sent a letter to the FDA this week , asking the department to clear the way for more competition and better prices for hearing aids.

The post D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Here’s the latest on the infrastructure and spending bills

It was a big, confusing week in D.C. and Iowa’s delegation was right in the thick of it. Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly round-up of politics in the nation’s capital.  This week, negotiations continued and faltered on the infrastructure bill and spending bill, Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, and the lawmakers played […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Here’s the latest on the infrastructure and spending bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden’s new public lands chief faced with building bridges after confirmation battle

Before she inspired partisan theatrics in the U.S. Senate as the Bureau of Land Management nominee, Tracy Stone-Manning built a reputation in Montana — her home for more than 30 years — as a consensus-builder. Stone-Manning stood out as an expert at bridging divides between conservationists and loggers, miners and recreational land users, in a […] The post Biden’s new public lands chief faced with building bridges after confirmation battle appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Dems’ latest idea to fund their spendapalooza as desperate as it gets

Democrats have gotten truly desperate as they flail around looking for ways to fund their multitrillion-dollar social spendapalooza. They’re now looking at taxing unrealized capital gains. Yes, that’s right — they want to tax profits from stocks and real estate before they’ve actually been sold and cashed out. It’s madness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinson calls for more security on the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales called on President Joe Biden to commit more resources to border security during a telephone town hall on Tuesday. “There have been more illegal immigrants encountered at the southern border in each month — June, July, and August — than the entire population of the […] The post Hinson calls for more security on the U.S.-Mexico border appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

