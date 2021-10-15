CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Review backs Iowa officer in shooting that paralyzed man

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

A police officer who shot and paralyzed a man in downtown Waterloo in April acted legally because the target appeared to be chasing a deputy with a shotgun, a prosecutor ruled Friday.

Waterloo police Officer C.J. Nichols did not know that the long, dark weapon carried by Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was a pellet gun until after Nichols shot him, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said.

Videos from the officer's body camera and two deputies' squad cars showed the 44-year-old Alvarez-Victoriano chasing Black Hawk County Deputy Blake Dodd with what appeared to be a firearm, the prosecutor said.

“No reasonable officer would have been able to determine that the weapon was an air rifle. Any objective person in Officer Nichols’ position would feel the need to use deadly force,” Williams wrote in a review released Friday that cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing.

Williams released several still photos showing Alvarez-Victoriano pursuing Dodd with the weapon in his hand before Nichols shot him in the back shortly after arriving on the scene.

Alvarez-Victoriano spent weeks in the hospital and is paralyzed from the waist down with a spinal cord injury, unable to work and relying on friends for care and housing. A bullet remains lodged in his back.

Alvarez-Victoriano was charged in April with misdemeanors for allegedly threatening deputies during the encounter, and Williams said Friday that he intends to pursue those charges. Investigators haven't arrested him since his July 10 release from the hospital because of the care his paralysis would require.

Alvarez-Victoriano filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the shooting amounted to excessive force and that the Waterloo Police Department has long had “deficient policies and practices” surrounding the use of force. The lawsuit noted that few details of the incident had been released to the public even months after it occurred.

The incident began when a citizen called 911 to report a man walking with a long gun toward downtown Waterloo. Dodd was the first to arrive on the scene and saw Alvarez-Victoriano and the weapon sitting on a nearby cement wall, the report said.

Alvarez-Victoriano picked up the weapon and started walking toward Dodd, who went to the rear of his vehicle to take cover. Dodd could not understand what Alvarez-Victoriano, who speaks Spanish was saying and yelled at him to put the gun down, the report said.

Arriving Deputy Matt Isley tried to hit Alvarez-Victoriano with his squad car, but only struck him with his side mirror. Nichols arrived shortly thereafter and believed officers were going to be in a “gun fight" after seeing the weapon, the report said.

Nichols fired one shot through the windshield of his vehicle that struck Alvarez-Victoriano and caused him to fall. He fired additional shots as Alvarez-Victoriano appeared to be getting up before Dodd was able to kick the weapon away from him, the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Bay Area Rapper, Lil Theze, Killed After Attempting To Rob Retired Police Captain

Lil Theze, a rapper from Vallejo, CA, was shot and killed by a retired police captain after a robbery attempt at an Oakland gas station. His age and birth name have not been disclosed. According to Times-Herald, Ersie Joyner III (the retired officer and former head of Oakland police’s Ceasefire anti-violence initiative) was pumping gas on Thursday (Oct. 21) just after 1 p.m. PT when three suspects approached in a black sedan and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Surveillance footage from the shooting reveals that Joyner allowed the men to enter his vehicle before obtaining his own firearm. Lil Theze was...
OAKLAND, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Man accused of paralyzing Ballwin officer found unfit for trial but remains at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man found mentally unfit to stand trial almost a month ago is pleading to be transferred out of the St. Louis County jail. A St. Louis County judge on Sept. 21 found Antonio Taylor — accused of shooting and paralyzing Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion in 2016 — mentally unfit to stand trial, suspending his criminal case.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WOWT

Iowa DCI identifies Davenport officer who fatally shot man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week has been identified as Mason Roth, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday. Roth, a four-year veteran of the police department, is cooperating with the investigation, the DCI said in a media release. Per...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man and woman in connection to a shooting at a Bronx house party last weekend. It happened at a home on Oakley Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 17. Police said the man got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim. The suspect then shot him in the legs and buttocks, police said. The alleged gunman and the woman investigators are looking for fled the party together after the shooting, police said. (credit: NYPD) They are believed to be in their 20s. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
KCCI.com

Police seek 28-year-old man in shooting death of Iowa woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — Council Bluffs Police issued an appeal Friday for help in finding a person of interest related to the early-morning shooting death of McKayla Glover, 24. Glover was found wounded at her home near Hunter Avenue and East Washington Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday. She died...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Paralysis#Long Gun#Black Hawk County
US News and World Report

Trial Postponed for Man Accused in Shooting of Officers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The trial of a Philadelphia man charged with shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff in August 2019 has been postponed until next year. Maurice Hill, 38, now scheduled to go on trial in September 2022, faces more than 70 counts including dozens of charges of attempted murder and assault of a law enforcement officer, after he fired what police have said were more than 200 rounds during the course of the more than seven-hour standoff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thegazette.com

Iowa City man pleads to lesser charges in Christmas 2019 fatal shooting

IOWA CITY — A 21-year-old Iowa City man, who fatally shot a man on Christmas in 2019 in retaliation for the victim “pistol-whipping” his father and breaking his jaw, pleaded to lesser charges last week. Milton L. McAbee, originally charged with first-degree murder, which is a life sentence, pleaded in...
IOWA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Oakdale man charged with shooting at law enforcement, officers exchanging gunfire identified

An Oakdale man accused of firing several shots out of his apartment window was charged Wednesday with shooting at police. Shawn Fairley Codinack, 32, shot at police on Monday and said he wanted to "meet God" from his third-floor apartment window at the 900 block of N. Greenway Avenue just across from Tartan High School, according to the complaint filed in Washington County District Court. Codinack is charged with three counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer.
OAKDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Texas man shoots officer, woman and child

SEGUIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Seguin Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting an officer, a woman and a child. Police have identified the man as Rodney Juarez, 56. Sunday morning, police responded to a domestic disturbance call.  Juarez shot an officer after they arrived at the location. The officer sustain serious but non-life-threatening […]
TEXAS STATE
WQAD

Man dies after officer-involved shooting near Palmer College

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update (October 14th - 4:44 p.m.): Davenport police released a statement on Thursday, saying a wanted and armed suspect was shot by an officer and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The individual has been identified as 37-year-old Scott County resident Bobby Klum,...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Denver

Man Sentenced For Shooting Cherry Hills Village Police Officer & Robbery

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 44 years in prison for shooting and injuring a Cherry Hills Village Police officer in 2018. Angelo Alston pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated robbery. Alston and three other people got inside a Cherry Hills Village home through an unlocked back door. Six people were inside at the time. (credit: CBS) Alston and the other suspects held the victims at gunpoint and ordered them to open a safe. Cash and other valuables were then stolen. Officer Cory Sack responded after...
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Independent

The Independent

305K+
Followers
125K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy