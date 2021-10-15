CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig shares straightforward advice for next James Bond: 'Don't be s***'

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Daniel Craig has shared some straightforward advice for the person who will next play James Bond .

Craig’s successor in the franchise has yet to be named, but the actor was asked for his words of wisdom during a promotional interview with Kevin Hart on SiriusXM for No Time To Die.

The film, newly released in the UK and in the US, marks Craig’s final turn as the suave spy.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say,” Craig said. “One’s ‘don’t be s***.’”

He added: “I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward. I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to elevate it as much as I could.

“I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly.”

Craig reflected on the Bond franchise’s ability to “change with the times”, reflecting “politics” as well as “styles, fashion, and music”.

He also expressed his satisfaction at being able to see No Time To Die released in cinemas after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “As long as there’s event movies like this, then cinema’s got a chance of surviving.”

To read The Independent ’s three-star review of No Time To Die , click here .

