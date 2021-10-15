CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indy100

Powerlist 2022: Most influential Black Britons revealed

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4INF_0cSZ74Wf00

Tech leader Jacky Wright, footballer Marcus Rashford, and actor Michaela Coel have been named as some of the most influential black Britons by the 2022 Powerlist.

The Powerlist is an annual release naming the most influential people of African, African American and African Caribbean heritage in the UK.

Microsoft corporate vice president and chief digital officer Jacky Wright topped the list, followed by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

The list’s collators, Powerful Media, said Wright topped the list for the “sheer scale of the work she is doing”. They added that she is “one of a handful of people who are changing the world by bringing the digital revolution to ordinary people all over the planet.”

Wright’s 30-year career has seen her hold senior leadership roles in firms such as BP as well as serving as a chief digital and information officer for HMRC in the UK.

Wright now regularly meets with aspiring tech leaders from ethnic minority backgrounds to support them in their careers.

In a BBC interview after securing the top spot, Wright said: “Talent is everywhere but opportunity is not.

She continued: “I had the burning passion to change the world as I thought about the injustices that occur in life, and the problems we have from an existential perspective. I always wanted to solve problems but I fell into technology and then I realised, technology can help change things.”

She said that technology plays a part in every aspect of our lives, and we all have a responsibility to “help leave the world in a better place than you found it.”

Others named in the top 10 include actors Daniel Kaluuya and Michaela Coel, Netflix’s vice-president of content (UK) Anne Mensah, and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett.

Human rights lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, House of Lords life peer Lord Simon Woolley, Public Health England’s London regional director Prof Kevin Fenton, and KPMG partner Richard Iferenta also ranked in the top 10.

The Powerlist 2022 Top 10:

1. Jacky Wright: Chief digital officer and corporate vice-president, Microsoft US

2. Marcus Rashford: Footballer and campaigner

3. Anne Mensah: Vice-president of content (UK), Netflix

4. Daniel Kaluuya: Actor

5. Prof Kevin Fenton: London regional director, Public Health England

6. Steven Bartlett: Founder of Social Chain and Dragons’ Den investor

7. Michaela Coel: Writer and actor

8. Lord Simon Woolley: Life Peer in the House of Lords, co-founder and director of Operation Black Vote, and principal of Homerton College at Cambridge University

9 Richard Iferenta: Partner and vice chair at KPMG

10. Jacqueline McKenzie: Specialist Windrush solicitor and partner, Leigh Day

Comments / 0

Related
trust.org

Can mentoring help more Black Britons get boardroom jobs?

LONDON, Oct 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a Black teenager growing up in South London, Kofi Siaw had a problem - he dreamed of a high-flying career as a city professional, but had no contacts and few role models to help him get there. Frustrated by seeing young Black...
BBC

Microsoft Chief Digital Officer tops Powerlist

The 2022 Powerlist has been topped by Jacky Wright, Corporate Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Microsoft US. The Powerlist celebrates leading figures with African and Caribbean heritage working in health, business, science and the arts. Footballer Marcus Rashford and actress Michaela Coel also feature in the top ten.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Jacky Wright and Marcus Rashford in Top 10 most powerful black Britons

Jacky Wright, the businesswoman named as the UK’s most influential black person, has called for “monumental shifts” to ensure Britain is a more equal place to live. Wright, the London-born corporate vice-president and chief digital officer at Microsoft US, was given this year’s top spot on 14 October by the Powerlist 2022, the annual list of the UK’s most powerful people of African, African-Caribbean and African American heritage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Racial Injustice#Celebrities#Powerlist 2022#Black Britons#African American#African Caribbean#Microsoft#Powerful Media#Bp#Hmrc#Bbc#Netflix#Dragon#House Of Lords#Public Health England#Kpmg
BBC

Andrew Watson: The 'most influential' black footballer for decades lost to history

There are two murals of black footballers facing one another across an alleyway in Glasgow. One helped shape football as we know it, the other is Pele. Andrew Watson captained Scotland to a 6-1 win over England on his debut in 1881. He was a pioneer, the world's first black international, but for more than a century the significance of his achievements went unrecognised.
SOCIETY
BBC

Black Newstead: Artworks reveal Byron estate's black history

An exhibition aimed at revealing the role black people played in the life and estate of one of British history's most notorious poets has been launched. Black Newstead uses a combination of new works and historic objects to tell the story of the lives of black people with connections to the Nottinghamshire estate of Lord Byron.
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Plaque commemorates Britain’s first black train driver

A plaque has been unveiled commemorating Britain’s first black train driver. Jamaican-born Wilston Samuel Jackson began maintaining trains shortly after moving to London in 1952, and became a driver 10 years later. He had a long and successful career on the railway, including driving the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive. Speaking...
SOCIETY
Variety

‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy in Amazon, BBC’s ‘A Very British Scandal’ – First Look Photos Revealed

BBC One and Amazon Studios have revealed several first look images from upcoming series “A Very British Scandal,” featuring Claire Foy, two-time Emmy winner for Netflix’s “The Crown.” Foy stars as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, alongside Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and Julia Davis (“Nighty Night”) as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava. Written by Sarah Phelps (“The Pale Horse”), the series is from the makers of the award-winning “A Very English Scandal,” from Blueprint Pictures. It focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious legal cases of...
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

105K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy