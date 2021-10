Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to rise slightly after Friday's record close. U.S. stock futures rose slightly to start the new week after the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday saw its first record close since mid-August. The S&P 500 dipped from Thursday's record finish. The Nasdaq dropped Friday, sending the tech-heavy index nearly 2% away from its latest record close on Sept. 7. All three benchmarks logged their first weekly winning streaks last week for the first time since early July.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO