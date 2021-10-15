CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Annuities might be coming to your 401(k) plan. Here's what you need to know

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly half of retirement savers worry they'll outlive their savings, according to a survey. The Secure Act of 2019 aimed to reduce plan sponsors' concerns over legal liability if an annuity provider were to fail. Here's how BlackRock plans to get a guaranteed income option into 401(k) plans. Retirement...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's How to 3X Your Retirement Savings

You'll need a decent pile of savings to retire comfortably. Once you reach retirement, you may end up needing more income than expected. That's because some of your costs, like healthcare, could rise as you age, while others may not drop the way you expect them to. It's for this...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Are Brokerage Accounts Safe? Here's What You Need to Know

Many investors worry about losing money in a brokerage account. Here's the scoop on safety. Investing with a brokerage account is a good way to grow long-term wealth and meet your financial goals. But if you're new to investing, you may worry about putting your money into a brokerage account. So how safe a prospect is it really?
MARKETS
Forbes

Is Mandatory Fossil-Fuel Divestment Coming For Your 401(k) And IRA? And How Much Will It Cost You?

Should pensions and retirement savings plans divest from fossil fuel companies? That practice is becoming increasingly prevalent globally. Over the past several years, pension funds in Scandinavia have announced divestment from oil and gas companies, and the NEST retirement savings fund in the UK, that is, the government-managed IRA-like fund into which workers are defaulted if their employers don’t otherwise provide benefits, has said it will likewise pull its assets from coal mining, tar sand oil production, or arctic drilling. In the United States, in 2020, a pair of representatives proposed legislation that the Thrift Savings Plan, the 401(k)-like plan for government employees, likewise “decarbonize.” And various state pension funds have announced divestment plans, most notably the state of New York, where back last December I observed that this plan did not appear to conform with that state’s constitutional requirement that fund investments be solely focused on maximizing fund returns for pension participants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Annuities#Retirement Age
LehighValleyLive.com

How much can I save on taxes from the pension exclusion?

Q. The Division of Taxation webpage states in the pension exclusion section: “If your total income is $100,000 or less, you can exclude reported taxable pension, annuity, and IRA withdrawals up to the maximum amount for your filing status,” which for single is $75,000. Does this mean that a single filer with $90,000 of retirement income pays income tax only the amount that exceeds $75,000? Or does the entire amount of $90,000 then become fully taxable?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
SmartAsset

2021 Capital Gains Tax Rates

One of the draws of investing is the money you could potentially make in a relatively shorter amount of time than earning it through a part-time or full-time job. But what some investors may initially neglect to take into account … Continue reading → The post 2021 Capital Gains Tax Rates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

6 budget hacks to get your financial life on track

The idea of making a budget may make your eyes glaze over. Yet it is fundamental to achieving financial wellness. "It's really hard to make any plan or progress if you don't know where your money is going," said Chris Browning, creator and host of the podcast Popcorn Finance. In his short-form podcast, Browning discusses finance topics such as investing and managing your money in about the time it takes to make a bag of popcorn.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

The best habit you can get into if you want to become debt-free, according to a financial planner

For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
BUSINESS
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card

According to Capital One, you need excellent credit to get approved for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card – but our research indicates that you might be approved for the Quicksilver Cash Rewards card if you have good or excellent credit. Here’s what you need to know before you apply.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy