Ben Simmons spent the majority of the offseason holding out in the hopes that he could force a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the three-time All-Star eventually relented and returned to the team. Now that he has cleared the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, he is eligible to return to the floor for Philadelphia, and he did just that on Sunday when he practiced with the team for the first time since his trade request. As awkward as the situation might have been, the team was happy to have him back.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO