Colts' Braden Smith: Unavailable for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) will be viewed in their first prime-time game of the season when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1). In a matchup that heavily favors the Ravens, it’s clear the Colts know the kind of opponent they...
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts ruled out five players on the final injury report and had one listed as questionable. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
Concluding the slate of games in Week 5 will be a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium. After dropping their first three games in a row to open the season, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. Meanwhile, the Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, currently riding a three-game winning streak.
The Indianapolis Colts have been without starting right tackle Braden Smith since he suffered a foot injury during the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and it still isn’t clear when he’ll return. Smith hasn’t even been able to practice since the injury came to light following the opener...
The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
The Indianapolis Colts fell to 1-4 following an overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 31- 25. The Colts registered 513 total net yards. It is the highest net yardage total by Indianapolis in a single game since Week 3 of 2014 at Jacksonville (529). Quarterback Carson...
The Houston Texans will meet the Indianapolis Colts for the first time in 2021 as they square off Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. For the Texans and Colts, it is an opportunity to improve their 1-4 records. Someone has to take the L, unless the two sides are going to battle to a tie, which nearly happened on Sept. 30, 2018 when kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime.
The Baltimore Ravens are all set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2021 season. Baltimore is looking to improve to 4-1 on the year, while Indianapolis will try to pick up their second win of the season. Both teams are dealing with a plethora of...
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time matchup to conclude the Week 5 games. Before we take a quick look at the gameday roster, it should be noted that the Colts elevated Brett Hundley to the active roster on Sunday. This isn’t like a typical practice squad elevation as Hundley has already used his two elevations for the season. He will remain on the roster as the backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.
After grinding out their first win of the year, the Colts go back to their losing ways after being beaten in over time against the Ravens. The national media moved the Colts back down the power rankings board. A fourth loss on the season even after their first win looks to have further sunken the Colts season. Is this the Colts fans should be more used to expecting? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 6 power rankings.
-115 Indianapolis Colts (1-4) As the spread moved even larger, the moneyline shifted more in the Colts’ favor as well opening at -450. The total for the matchup also got bumped a notch as it opened at 42.5 points. The Colts are coming off of one of their best games...
With five weeks of the NFL season in the books, we are starting to get an idea of who the better defenses are. As you prepare for Week 6, we have our 2021 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings to help you. Additionally, I offer a couple of D/ST streaming options that are likely available on the waiver wire.
Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
The Indianapolis Colts finally got back on track with their first win last week, a much needed win after an 0-3 start. With great performances from key players in Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor, as well as a clean, efficient day from the defense against the shorthanded Miami Dolphins, it sets the tone for an intense fight for this upcoming Monday Night contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Indianapolis Colts shined for much of Monday night, but, ultimately, they couldn't contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With a 22-3 lead late in the third quarter, Indianapolis looked to be in control. However, four consecutive Baltimore drives then ended in touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. A blocked field goal with less than five minutes remaining set up the game-tying score.
In the fifth Monday Night Football game of 2021, Carson Wentz takes the Indianapolis Colts into M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts made the playoffs last season but have struggled out of the gate. The team went winless in its first three contests but picked up a win last week against the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Ravens are winners of three straight after losing on Monday Night Football in Week 1. A win tonight helps Baltimore keep pace with the rest of the very competitive AFC North.
Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, NFL.com, Football Outsiders, and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.
Howdy! Watch it Wednesday was back live last night. I broke down some of the key elements to the Ravens’ overtime win over the Colts, the final few drives, overtime and went into detail examine other key elements:. • Patrick Queen’s struggles and successes. Where is he with his coverage...
Comments / 0