Ducks' Troy Terry: Under the weather

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO