CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ducks' Troy Terry: Under the weather

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Terry (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Terry
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jared Goff News

One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
NFL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson: Leaves Sunday's game early

Coach Nick Sirianni said Johnson (ankle) left Sunday's contest against the Raiders early because he was stepped on, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Johnson returned to the Eagles this week after taking time away from the team to deal with his mental health. The 31-year-old drew...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Espn#Calgary
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Under the weather

Holl (illness) won't play Saturday versus Ottawa, Danielle Emanuele of the Leafs Nation Network reports. Holl is still awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test. With Holl unavailable, Timothy Liljegren will draw into the lineup and make his season debut against the Senators.
NHL
chatsports.com

Football Game Week: Troy

Please check back throughout the week for more information pertaining to this weekend's football game against Troy. Texas State football head coach Jake Spavital, defensive coordinator Zac Spavital, junior linebacker and reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week Sione Tupou and graduate defensive back Troy Lefeged, Jr., met with local media outlets following Tuesday morning's practice to review last Saturday's four-overtime win against South Alabama and also preview this weekend's upcoming conference contest against Troy.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Ducks' Troy Terry: Strikes early on power play

Terry scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets. Terry scored at 2:46 of the first period, but the Ducks' leaded only lasted for a little over a minute. The winger is on a three-game point streak where he's collected a goal and four assists since returning from an illness. The Ducks' offense has been more formidable than initially expected -- they put 39 shots on net against Connor Hellebuyck on Thursday -- so Terry could be building some fantasy value in deeper formats.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Adrian Martinez responds to questions about health, return to Nebraska in 2022

Nebraska is coming off a bye-week, and Huskers head coach Scott Frost has been getting ready to host a back-and-forth Purdue team. But on the social media front, questions have been circulating about Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez and his readiness to play. Frost said Martinez will be a “full-go” for the game with the Boilermakers, despite not being 100% against the Gophers.
NEBRASKA STATE
wiartonecho.com

Henault's hat-trick helps Spits cap off 7-4 win in Windsor

There were a lot of homecoming storylines to follow Thursday night in Windsor, but overage defender Louka Henault outshined them all. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In his first home game back with the Spitfires since returning from a pro tryout in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy