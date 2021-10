Gibson made 33 saves on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets. It was an excellent start to the year for Gibson, as he was able to shut down the Jets' power play in the contest. The 28-year-old also started last year strong with a 2.51 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his first nine games, but he went on to struggle down the stretch. On paper, the Ducks aren't expected to be much better this year, but Gibson could still deliver quality goaltending as the team's primary netminder.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO