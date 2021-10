Wilkins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Wilkins will try to feel better in time to play against the 49ers in Week 7. He's a distant fourth on the Colts' backfield depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack, so Wilkins will need an injury or two in front of him to take on a meaningful role once he's healthy again.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO