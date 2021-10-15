CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 8,297 new COVID-19 cases, 104 additional deaths over two-day period

 10 days ago
Michigan reported Friday 8,297 new confirmed COVID cases and 104 additional deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to about 4,149 cases per day.

This reporting covers Thursday and Friday. The reported deaths include 58 identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,081,525 and the death total is at 21,563.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

