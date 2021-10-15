Salaam performs music from their album Mediterranean Nights

INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s musical guest, Salaam, has delighted audiences for years with their expansive mix of Middle Eastern music. The band will be performing a special concert on October 16th at 6:30 pm at Christ Church Cathedral. Salaam Founder, Dena El Saffar and Percussionist Tim Moore perform “Maqam Awj” and “Yugrug” live in-studio. Buy a CD at wwww.salaamband.com this weekend & get a free copy of their album, Mediterranean Nights.

