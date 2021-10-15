CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN reporter explains the evidence against Capitol officer

 10 days ago
A US Capitol police officer has been indicted on obstruction...

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with telling rioter to destroy evidence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal prosecutors on Friday accused a U.S. Capitol Police officer of urging a participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the government building to destroy Facebook posts showing him inside, warning that he could be prosecuted. In a six-page indictment, prosecutors said that Michael Riley, a Capitol...
Capitol Police officer indicted for helping rioter hide evidence linked to Jan. 6

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with helping to hide evidence of a rioter’s involvement with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael A. Riley is facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly tipping off a rioter by telling him or her to delete Facebook posts showing the person inside the Capitol during the attack.
Capitol Police Officer Charged With Helping a Guy in His Facebook Fishing Groups Hide Insurrection Evidence

Federal prosecutors have charged a Capitol Police officer with obstruction of justice for helping a rioter hide evidence that he was at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. The indictment claims that on January 7th, the day after the insurrection, Michael A. Riley contacted a man who participated in the riot and advised him to delete Facebook posts and messages that showed he was inside the Capitol that day. In the messages, Riley identified himself as a police officer who “agrees with your political stance,” the charging document says. The two didn’t know each other, but they were both...
Woman allegedly attacked Capitol police officer with baseball bat: report

WASHINGTON - A woman approached the U.S. Capitol Friday morning and attacked a Capitol police officer with a baseball bat, according to a Fox News reporter. According to Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram says the woman approached the Capitol from the West Front and "assumed a batting stance" and then tried to strike officers.
Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
'I Don’t Give A Damn:' Retired State's Attorney Disbarred Over Misconduct In Gruesome 1981 Double Murder Case

A retired state’s attorney in Maryland has been disbarred after exculpatory evidence from a 1981 double murder case was unearthed. Retired Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly was disbarred after the Maryland Court of Appeals determined he’d lied about withholding evidence and over documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent assigned to the case, according to The Baltimore Sun. Cassilly defended his actions in the case that became known as "The Memorial Day Murders."
