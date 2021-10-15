CNN reporter explains the evidence against Capitol officer

Federal prosecutors have charged a Capitol Police officer with obstruction of justice for helping a rioter hide evidence that he was at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. The indictment claims that on January 7th, the day after the insurrection, Michael A. Riley contacted a man who participated in the riot and advised him to delete Facebook posts and messages that showed he was inside the Capitol that day. In the messages, Riley identified himself as a police officer who “agrees with your political stance,” the charging document says. The two didn’t know each other, but they were both...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO