Jonah Hill asks followers not to comment on his body

By Alex Hider
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oxew_0cSZ3YX800

Actor Jonah Hill on Thursday took to Instagram to ask that his followers and fans not comment on his body.

"I know you mean well, but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," Hill wrote in a message posted to his Instagram grid. "Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

Hill's message was met with praise from other celebrities, including comedienne Aidy Bryant, actress Olivia Munn and his sister, actress Beanie Feldstein.

"THAT'S MY BROTHER," Feldstein wrote.

"Absolutely Love you . Thank you !!" wrote singer SZA.

Hill, known both for his comedic and dramatic performances in films like "21 Jump Street," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Moneyball," has previously shared his past struggles with body-shaming.

In February , Hill shared an Instagram post that showed a screencap of a Daily Mail web story. The headline spoke about Hill "going shirtless" after surfing in California.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," Hill wrote.

He went on to explain that headlines like the one the Daily Mail published "don't phase me anymore."

"I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a "good for me" post . And it's definitely not a "feel bad for me post". It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love," Hill wrote.

