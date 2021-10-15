CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wholesale and retail prices see record highs as supply chain continues to have major issues

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiEOz_0cSZ2COb00

Inflation rose on the wholesale level 8.6% in September.

This is the biggest 12 month jump since 2010.

The previous record breaker was just before Sept. with August of 2021 at an 8.3% increase.

At the retail level inflation is up 5.4% over the last 12 months.

The last time it was similarly high was 2008.

The inflation comes soon after the world wide shut down caused major supply chain issues.

Food costs rose 2% at the wholesale level.

President Joe Biden has devised a plan in an effort to get the supply chain moving again and has teamed up with the largest companies responsible for shipping goods.

These companies will be working 24/7 to get shipments completed and shelves stocked.

Comments / 1

