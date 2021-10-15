CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Study suggests telehealth screening of some infants could aid in early autism support

By UC Davis
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew UC Davis MIND Institute research suggests that telehealth evaluation could help improve access to care for infants with an elevated likelihood of autism. The study, published recently in Autism, found that telehealth approaches in the first year of life could help families facing barriers to care such as geographic distance...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Study: 'Sociability' hormone didn't help kids with autism

Children with autism didn't benefit from an experimental therapy made with a hormone thought to promote social bonding, researchers reported Wednesday in the largest study of its kind.“This is really a major setback," said Dr. Linmarie Sikich, a Duke University researcher who led the multi-site U.S. study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “We were really hoping to find a benefit and just couldn’t see it anywhere."The U.S. government-funded study used a synthetic form of oxytocin, a hormone made in the brain that stimulates uterus contractions and helps mothers bond with their newborns. Experiments in mice have suggested...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Telehealth#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Psychiatry#New Uc Davis#Mind Institute#Tedi
Birmingham Star

Study suggests infant obesity risks can be mitigated through good night's sleep

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], October 22 (ANI): Researchers have long suggested that getting enough sleep at night is important to staying healthy. However, only a few studies have highlighted the necessity of sufficient sleep during the first months of life. New research from investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theaggie.org

UC Davis Health study finds unusual visual inspection in 9-month-old infants is predictive of autism spectrum disorder

Findings suggest an increased focus on repetitive behaviors is needed in screening techniques for autism spectrum disorder. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 54 children are found with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Over the years, clinicians and researchers have focused on identification of the disorder at earlier stages to better facilitate children’s development and social engagement.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
thekatynews.com

Autism Treatment: Providing Support Where Needed

For years there has been a push to “treat” or “cure” autism, and that has resulted in various forms of treatment targeted at autistic people. However, most of these have done more harm than good. What’s needed are treatments supporting and accepting autistic people for who they are and recognizing that they do not need to fit into societal standards in order to be considered deserving of rights. The best medical approaches and support tactics […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

People with autism at higher risk for suicide, self-harm: study

(HealthDay)—A significantly increased risk of self-harm and suicide among people with autism shows the need for programs to reduce that risk, researchers say. For their study, the investigators analyzed 31 studies on the link between autism and self-harm/suicide that were posted to five databases between 1999 and 2021. Overall, children and adults with autism had a threefold increased risk of self-harm, with a slightly higher risk in adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Community health workers can help South African women with perinatal depression

Depression is defined by symptoms such as persistent sadness, low mood, sleep disturbances, low energy, and feelings of hopelessness. The condition is universal and can affect anyone. But certain people are more vulnerable or at risk of experiencing depression. Poverty and trauma are among the risk factors. Pregnant women and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study helps those with depression pick antidepressant based on health history

Although antidepressants are one of the most frequently taken medications in the United States (11% of the population takes antidepressants) 60% of depressed patients do not benefit from their first antidepressant. The sales of antidepressants exceed several billion dollars annually. According to a new study published today from George Mason...
MENTAL HEALTH
Disability Scoop

Kids’ Medical Records May Hold Clues To Autism Screening

New research points to a simple way to flag children at risk for autism that has the potential to cut the rate of false positives of traditional screening in half. By analyzing the diagnostic codes present in a child’s existing medical records, researchers say they can reliably identify those most likely to qualify for a diagnosis on the spectrum.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Psychiatric Times

New Study Explores Efficacy of Telehealth in Addiction Treatment

Research shows potential for increased patient engagement and limited support for improved retention rates. A new study on the efficacy of telehealth services in addiction treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic found that telehealth may increase patient engagement. Investigators also found limited evidence of improved retention rates in telehealth compared with in-person treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New measurements improve diagnosis of heart capillary disease

Researchers at the Catharina Heart and Vascular Center, together with Eindhoven University of Technology, have developed a new measurement method to analyze the smallest capillaries of the heart by measuring blood flow and resistance. The new method to assess coronary microcirculation allows cardiologists to make a clearer diagnosis. Until recently, the tests used for this purpose were not comprehensive. In Dutch, disease of the capillaries of the heart is also called "woman's heart."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy