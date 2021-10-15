Study suggests telehealth screening of some infants could aid in early autism support

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO