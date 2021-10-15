Bearcat Recap Ep. 8 – UC Crushes Temple, New Facilities, Some Basketball Talk

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team rises to #3 in the country after demolishing Temple 52-3 which means there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel touch on the game, the players who stood out and what is to make of the chaos that is brewing across the college football landscape. The trio then discuss the basketball team a month away from the start of the season and breakdown the recent recruiting news in both sports before diving head first into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO