Bearcat Recap Ep. 8 – UC Crushes Temple, New Facilities, Some Basketball Talk

When the football program reaches #2 in the country and Brady Collins stops by for a surprise visit there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. The man, the myth and the legend, Brady, discusses the pulse of the team following the 6-0 start and highest ranking in program history. After saying their goodbyes, Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel break down the 56-21 triumph over the Knights, touch on football and basketball recruiting and highlight some recent basketball news before diving into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.
