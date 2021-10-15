CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearcat Recap Ep. 8 – UC Crushes Temple, New Facilities, Some Basketball Talk

By Garrison Thomas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of Bearcat Recap, we discuss last week’s 52-3 win over Temple before previewing the UCF Knights. We also talk new facilities with UC’s upcoming...

KAKE TV

Texas Tech fires football coach after loss to K-State

Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells. The move comes two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in three seasons with the Red Raiders. An inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did his predecessor.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 54 Number 3 Rated Pod

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team rises to #3 in the country after demolishing Temple 52-3 which means there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel touch on the game, the players who stood out and what is to make of the chaos that is brewing across the college football landscape. The trio then discuss the basketball team a month away from the start of the season and breakdown the recent recruiting news in both sports before diving head first into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Michigan men’s basketball 2021 offseason recap

Michigan’s men’s basketball kicks off their 2021-22 season in a little less than a month, taking on Buffalo on Nov. 10. A lot has happened since their loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight of last year’s tournament, so before the season starts, let’s take a look back on this past offseason.
MICHIGAN STATE
Indiana Hoosiers cancel college basketball scrimmage with Cincinnati Bearcats, per reports

Indiana Hoosiers football, Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball, Indiana University, Detroit Mercy Titans men's basketball, Mike Davis, Evansville, Bloomington. The University of Cincinnati Bearcats were scheduled to face the Indiana University Hoosiers this weekend in a secret scrimmage before the start of the men's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Recap of Kansas State basketball's open scrimmage

On Saturday, Kansas State men's basketball held an open scrimmage to the public prior to K-State football's home football game against Iowa State. Here are ten observations from GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody who were on hand at Bramlage Coliseum. Gilbert: Need more inside touches. The Big 12 is...
KANSAS STATE
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Make History

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The UC Bearcats make history with the highest AP ranking in program history for the undefeated Bearcats. This is a good look for the city and the school. The Bearcats are ahead of my Ohio State Buckeyes wow!!!. 1. Georgia,...
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Bearcats Men’s Basketball Will Surprise in 2021-2022

Forget about last winter. Forget that the AAC has emerged as genuinely strong basketball league. The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team is going to have an excellent season in 2021-2022. They will be headed back to the NCAA Tournament. New head coach Wes Miller is poised to bring the winning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Scouting report: A look at the UCF Knights, the next opponent for the No. 3/4 UC Bearcats

University of Cincinnati football head coach Luke Fickell said he can't forget what happened when the Bearcats faced UCF five seasons ago. In 2017, Fickell's first season at the helm of the Cincinnati program, the Knights came into Nippert Stadium and put a 51-23 beatdown on the Bearcats in a game that was ultimately called with four seconds to play in the third quarter due to lightning and heavy rain.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

PFF names UC Bearcats' Coby Bryant one of two cornerbacks on Team of the Week

Cincinnati Bearcats, Pro Football Focus, United States national baseball team, Temple Owls football. Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Coby Bryant was named Sunday morning as one of two cornerbacks on PFF's Team of the Week. Bryant, who had his first interception of the season during the previous week's rout of Temple,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 55 Uncle Brady Returns

When the football program reaches #2 in the country and Brady Collins stops by for a surprise visit there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. The man, the myth and the legend, Brady, discusses the pulse of the team following the 6-0 start and highest ranking in program history. After saying their goodbyes, Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel break down the 56-21 triumph over the Knights, touch on football and basketball recruiting and highlight some recent basketball news before diving into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.
FOOTBALL
Scarlet Nation

TKR Pod Ep. 5: Talking bye week and previewing Rutgers Hoops

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football. This week's episode features Richard Schnyderite and Michael Broadbent talk about what's going on with Rutgers Football, where they can recover after a tough 0-4 stretch, what the hoops team looks like early on in preseason and much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Days Recap: Day One

Day one of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball is in the books. Six teams took part on the first day, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Jose State, New Mexico, and Air Force. The day started with the conference announcing its preseason awards and predicted order of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AllSyracue

Syracuse Basketball Tip-Off Recap

A sea of orange flooded the Carrier Dome tonight, but for the first time in a while, it extended beyond the court and out into the seats, as both Syracuse Basketball programs welcomed fans back into the stands during their Orange Tip-Off event. As an excitement-building extravaganza with basketball season only 18 days away, the event allowed the public to view the Orange in person for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Bruins ready to handle increased expectations for upcoming season

UCLA basketball became the second team in tournament history to advance from the First Four to the Final Four. With a high level of production returning, expectations are different now. Given that ESPN’s College GameDay is in Los Angeles for UCLA football’s game against Oregon, the Bruins’ men’s basketball squad joined the set. UCLA knows the increased expectations that come with this season and their No. 2 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

F&F: Will talks about a record-breaking performance as USF downs Temple

TAMPA -- For the first time in Fletcher & Fowler history, host Will Turner gets to talk about a win - as this post-game podcast takes you through how USF downed Temple on Saturday night, 34-14. A record-setting performance was followed with a record-setting day on Bulls247 in terms of single-day new subscribers, so a huge thanks to the Bulls community for that. We'll continue our momentum on the site, just as USF hopes to continue momentum heading into Week 9 vs. East Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
