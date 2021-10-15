CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CNN reporter explains the evidence against Capitol officer

By Email
Ocean City Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Capitol police officer has...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 102

MCic
8d ago

CNN should start reporting about the corruption in the Biden Administration. Start with the southern border. Where did Biden hide the 1.5+ illegals that have crossed since he opened the floodgates? How much money has been spent on the illegals since Biden signed the papers? How much money is being spent to not finish building the wall (that is already been paid for in full)?

Reply
28
i’msofedup
10d ago

What about the officer who murdered the unarmed woman standing in the hallway???? When is he coming to trial???

Reply(23)
58
steve trout
9d ago

justice for ashli babbitt.kull by police no weapon. should have been arrested . if she'd been Black cities would have burned

Reply(5)
25
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Capitol Police#Insurrection#Us Capitol
fox5dc.com

Woman allegedly attacked Capitol police officer with baseball bat: report

WASHINGTON - A woman approached the U.S. Capitol Friday morning and attacked a Capitol police officer with a baseball bat, according to a Fox News reporter. According to Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram says the woman approached the Capitol from the West Front and "assumed a batting stance" and then tried to strike officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Rioter who witnessed attack on Mitch McConnell’s office on 6 January has been asked to testify before Congress

A House select committee has asked a Kentucky man who pled guilty to entering the US Capitol to testify as a witness to the events of 6 January, according to court documents.Thomas Roy Vinson and his wife Lori Vinson told investigators they entered the Capitol to peacefully express their views but left after witnessing a person start hitting the door of Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s office with a stanchion.In a court filing ahead of sentencing for misdeameanor charges on Friday, defence attorney Christopher Wiest requested probation so that Mr Vinson could travel to Washington DC to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy