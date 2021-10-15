James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for James Robinson in his Week 6 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) meet in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 67 times for 387 yards (77.4 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.

The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Miami

In his only career matchup against them, Robinson recorded 46 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 46.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Dolphins.

Conceding 133.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Robinson put together a 149-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 8.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 315 yards (105.0 per game) on 51 carries with four touchdowns.

And he has added eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

