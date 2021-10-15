James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for James Robinson in his Week 6 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.
James Robinson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) meet in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Jaguars vs. Dolphins OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 67 times for 387 yards (77.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
- He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his only career matchup against them, Robinson recorded 46 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 46.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Dolphins.
- Conceding 133.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Robinson put together a 149-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 8.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 315 yards (105.0 per game) on 51 carries with four touchdowns.
- And he has added eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0