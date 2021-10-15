Second issuance of summer P-EBT benefits in October

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the state has approved a plan to “disburse Summer P-EBT benefits with an issuance on October 13 for school-age children and an issuance on October 15 for certain children under the age of six.”

The DHHS added:

Summer P-EBT is a USDA program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food. The purpose of this program is to provide benefits to children who lost access to food due to daycare and school closures or adjusted hours or attendance from May 31, 2021, through August 13, 2021.

SNAP families with children, under age six, are eligible for P-EBT benefits if they received SNAP during the last month of school, or if they started receiving SNAP benefits between May 31, 2021, and August 13, 2021. SNAP and non-SNAP school-age children are eligible for P-EBT benefits if they were approved for free or reduced-price meals for the last month of school, or if they applied for free or reduced-price meals by August 13, 2021, and were determined eligible by their school.

Eligible families do not need to take any action. P-EBT benefits will be issued directly to their EBT card for children on SNAP under the age of 6 while P-EBT benefits for school-age children will be issued to a P-EBT card.

If a family received Summer P-EBT benefits in September, they will not receive another payment in October.

