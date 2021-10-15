CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Antonio Gibson in his Week 6 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Conceding 141.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Chiefs have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gibson rushed for 60 yards on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He also caught two passes for 12 yards.
  • Gibson has rushed for 154 yards on 46 carries (51.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 97 yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

