Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also has 110 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 42.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 175 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins are allowing 305.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Lawrence threw for 273 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

He also tacked on 28 yards on seven carries, averaging four yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 696 passing yards (232.0 per game) while going 62-for-91 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

