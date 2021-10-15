Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Trevor Lawrence in his Week 6 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.
There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Jaguars vs. Dolphins OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He also has 110 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game on the ground.
- The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 42.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 175 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins are allowing 305.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Lawrence threw for 273 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also tacked on 28 yards on seven carries, averaging four yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 696 passing yards (232.0 per game) while going 62-for-91 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0