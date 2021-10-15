CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

By Data Skrive
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Trevor Lawrence in his Week 6 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He also has 110 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 42.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 175 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins are allowing 305.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Lawrence threw for 273 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 28 yards on seven carries, averaging four yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 696 passing yards (232.0 per game) while going 62-for-91 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

